Pixalate’s March 2025 Top Grossing Mobile Apps in APAC: ‘SimCity’ Ranked No. 1 on Google Play Store in Japan; ‘OLX’ Led on Apple App Store in India; ‘Sudoku’ Ranked No. 1 on Apple App Store in Singapore

London, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the January 2025 APAC Top Grossing Mobile Apps Reports for China , Japan , Singapore , and India . The reports cover mobile apps on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

The reports highlight the estimated top-grossing apps in open programmatic advertising revenue for mobile apps. In addition to the reports for China , Japan , Singapore , India , and Australia , Pixalate has also released Top Grossing Mobile & Connected TV (CTV) Apps reports for the U.S. , Canada , the United Kingdom , Spain , France , Germany , Israel , Ukraine , Mexico , Brazil , and the Netherlands .

Top Grossing Mobile Apps in March 2025 - APAC

China

Mobile: Landlords Mania was the top grossing app ($99K in estimated open programmatic ad revenue) on the Apple App Store, and Potato Rush was No. 1 ($15K) on Google Play Store





Japan

Mobile: Smart News ($545K) led on Apple App Store, and SimCity ($374K) was No. 1 on Google Play Store





Singapore

Mobile: Radio Singapore ($84K) was at the top on the Google Play Store, and Sudoku ($24K) led on the Apple App Store





India

Mobile: OLX ($216K) led on the Apple App Store, and JioSaavn ($1M) was No. 1 on the Google Play Store





Australia

Mobile: My FitnessPal led on both the Apple App Store ($163K) and the Google Play Store ($58K)





In March 2025, Pixalate's data science team analyzed 31 billion global open programmatic impressions from 6 million mobile apps on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. For this research, Pixalate also examined 6,000 CTV apps and 3 billion global ad impressions across various platforms, including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, and Samsung Smart TV.

