Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Viatris, Canopy Growth, Everus, and BigBear and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS), Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC), Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG) and BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS)

Class Period: August 8, 2024 - February 26, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 3, 2025

The Complaint alleges that Defendants provided investors with material information concerning the failed inspection of Viatris' Indore, India facility. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that Defendants' statements misrepresented the FDA's issuance of a warning letter and its impact on Viatris' operations and that Defendants routinely referred to the impact of the warning letter as a mere "minor headwind" for the Company.

For more information on the Viatris class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/VTRS

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC)

Class Period: May 30, 2024 - February 6, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 3, 2025

According to the lawsuit, during the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Canopy Growth had incurred significant costs producing Claybourne Co. ("Claybourne") pre-rolled joints in connection with the Claybourne product launch in Canada; (2) the foregoing costs, in addition to certain indirect costs that Canopy Growth incurred in connection with its Storz & Bickel vaporizer devices, were likely to have a significant negative impact on the Canopy Growth's gross margins and overall financial results; (3) accordingly, defendants had overstated the efficacy of Canopy Growth's cost reduction measures and the health of its gross margins while downplaying issues with the same; and (4) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

For more information on the Canopy Growth class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/CGC

Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG)

Class Period: October 31, 2024 - February 11, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 3, 2025

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company's backlog conversion cycle had become elongated due to larger, more complex projects; (2) as a result, the Company's revenue recognition would be delayed; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

For more information on the Everus class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/ECG

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI)

Class Period: March 31, 2022 - March 25, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 10, 2025

The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts regarding BigBear.ai business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (i) BigBear maintained deficient accounting review policies related to the reporting and disclosure of certain non-routine, unusual, or complex transactions; (ii) as a result, the Company incorrectly determined that the conversion option within the 2026 Convertible Notes qualified for the derivative scope exception under ASC 815-40 and failed to bifurcate the conversion option as required by ASC 815-15; (iii) accordingly, BigBear had improperly accounted for the 2026 Convertible Notes; (iv) the foregoing error caused BigBear to misstate various items in several of the Company’s previously issued financial statements; (v) as a result, these financial statements were inaccurate and would likely need to be restated; (vi) BigBear would require extra time and expense to correct the inaccurate financial statements, thereby increasing the risk that the Company would be unable to timely file certain financial reports with the SEC; and (vii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

For more information on the BigBear class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/BBAI

