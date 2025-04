WINNIPEG, Manitoba, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whiteout mode activated: KFC’s Colonel Sanders rallied fans on Donald St. before puck drop at Game 2 of the Winnipeg Jets vs. St. Louis Blues.

