Transaction in own shares

OSB GROUP PLC                                        
ISIN: GB00BLDRH360
22 April 2025

LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC (the “Company”)
Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that on 17 April 2025 it had purchased a total of 20,547 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on the London Stock Exchange, CBOE BXE and CBOE CXE, through the Company's broker Citigroup Global Markets Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.

 London Stock ExchangeCBOE BXECBOE CXE
Number of ordinary shares purchased20,547--
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)435.00p--
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)431.80p--
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)433.88p--

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 13 March 2025.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 367,439,599 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 367,439,599.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Issuer NameOSB GROUP PLC
LEI213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
ISINGB00BLDRH360
Intermediary NameCitigroup Global Markets Limited
Intermediary CodeSBILGB2L
Timezone GMT
CurrencyGBP


Transaction Date Trade TimeCurrencyVolumePriceTrading VenueTransaction ID
17-04-202514:45:13GBp182434.80XLONxHaN3fEI7S1
17-04-202514:45:13GBp307435.00XLONxHaN3fEI7S3
17-04-202514:45:13GBp307435.00XLONxHaN3fEI7VY
17-04-202514:35:38GBp272434.00XLONxHaN3fEI839
17-04-202514:35:38GBp115434.00XLONxHaN3fEI83B
17-04-202514:33:29GBp278433.40XLONxHaN3fEJt5B
17-04-202514:33:29GBp441433.60XLONxHaN3fEJt5E
17-04-202514:31:35GBp208433.60XLONxHaN3fEJoja
17-04-202514:25:04GBp434433.80XLONxHaN3fEJyGt
17-04-202514:25:04GBp275434.00XLONxHaN3fEJyG@
17-04-202514:25:04GBp159434.00XLONxHaN3fEJyG0
17-04-202514:24:25GBp299434.40XLONxHaN3fEJzu$
17-04-202514:24:25GBp190434.20XLONxHaN3fEJzuz
17-04-202514:16:01GBp188433.60XLONxHaN3fEJdBa
17-04-202514:16:00GBp222433.80XLONxHaN3fEJdAv
17-04-202514:05:10GBp108433.40XLONxHaN3fEJiLC
17-04-202514:05:10GBp92433.40XLONxHaN3fEJiLE
17-04-202513:58:27GBp14433.60XLONxHaN3fEJM1c
17-04-202513:58:27GBp237433.60XLONxHaN3fEJM1e
17-04-202513:56:14GBp25434.00XLONxHaN3fEJKzS
17-04-202513:56:14GBp263434.00XLONxHaN3fEJKzU
17-04-202513:56:14GBp404434.20XLONxHaN3fEJKyW
17-04-202513:54:05GBp293434.60XLONxHaN3fEJIyq
17-04-202513:54:04GBp99434.40XLONxHaN3fEJIy4
17-04-202513:54:04GBp100434.40XLONxHaN3fEJIy6
17-04-202513:54:04GBp290434.60XLONxHaN3fEJIyV
17-04-202513:33:52GBp360434.40XLONxHaN3fEJ51c
17-04-202513:33:52GBp73434.40XLONxHaN3fEJ51e
17-04-202513:29:39GBp290433.60XLONxHaN3fEJ0Kj
17-04-202513:29:39GBp188433.60XLONxHaN3fEJ0Kk
17-04-202513:17:40GBp434433.80XLONxHaN3fEJ8jb
17-04-202513:04:15GBp220434.80XLONxHaN3fECn@q
17-04-202513:04:15GBp287435.00XLONxHaN3fECn@s
17-04-202512:54:28GBp224434.20XLONxHaN3fECuDN
17-04-202512:53:55GBp257434.20XLONxHaN3fECvdD
17-04-202512:50:22GBp292434.20XLONxHaN3fECdYr
17-04-202512:35:47GBp143433.80XLONxHaN3fECl0N
17-04-202512:35:47GBp208434.00XLONxHaN3fECl0P
17-04-202512:33:40GBp414434.00XLONxHaN3fECjbO
17-04-202512:30:21GBp355434.20XLONxHaN3fEChZt
17-04-202512:11:51GBp2434.40XLONxHaN3fECHTL
17-04-202512:11:51GBp194434.40XLONxHaN3fECHTN
17-04-202512:11:51GBp298434.40XLONxHaN3fECHTP
17-04-202511:55:33GBp252434.40XLONxHaN3fEC53P
17-04-202511:55:33GBp365434.60XLONxHaN3fEC53R
17-04-202511:47:27GBp179433.80XLONxHaN3fECFxo
17-04-202511:47:22GBp199434.00XLONxHaN3fECFw5
17-04-202511:47:22GBp290434.20XLONxHaN3fECFw6
17-04-202511:37:38GBp70433.80XLONxHaN3fEDsfz
17-04-202511:21:22GBp134433.60XLONxHaN3fEDzbC
17-04-202511:17:57GBp212433.80XLONxHaN3fEDxJi
17-04-202511:12:31GBp192434.20XLONxHaN3fEDaL3
17-04-202511:12:30GBp111434.20XLONxHaN3fEDaIi
17-04-202511:12:30GBp150434.20XLONxHaN3fEDaIk
17-04-202511:08:19GBp387434.40XLONxHaN3fEDZOA
17-04-202511:08:18GBp866434.80XLONxHaN3fEDZRX
17-04-202511:08:18GBp199434.60XLONxHaN3fEDZRd
17-04-202511:08:18GBp199434.80XLONxHaN3fEDZRf
17-04-202511:08:08GBp290435.00XLONxHaN3fEDWcF
17-04-202510:39:21GBp186433.80XLONxHaN3fED5rW
17-04-202510:39:21GBp211433.80XLONxHaN3fED5rc
17-04-202510:31:58GBp179433.60XLONxHaN3fEDFzA
17-04-202510:26:36GBp149433.80XLONxHaN3fEDBog
17-04-202510:26:06GBp217434.00XLONxHaN3fEDBN1
17-04-202510:26:06GBp447434.20XLONxHaN3fEDBNH
17-04-202510:13:20GBp193431.80XLONxHaN3fEEzlg
17-04-202510:08:59GBp296431.80XLONxHaN3fEEuAr
17-04-202510:05:44GBp313432.20XLONxHaN3fEEdEP
17-04-202510:05:44GBp466432.40XLONxHaN3fEEdER
17-04-202509:55:41GBp245432.40XLONxHaN3fEEiCS
17-04-202509:48:34GBp168432.40XLONxHaN3fEENDy
17-04-202509:45:12GBp180432.60XLONxHaN3fEEJfd
17-04-202509:45:11GBp210432.80XLONxHaN3fEEJhf
17-04-202509:45:11GBp49432.80XLONxHaN3fEEJhh
17-04-202509:40:19GBp241433.00XLONxHaN3fEEVeP
17-04-202509:33:36GBp222432.80XLONxHaN3fEEP1P
17-04-202509:33:35GBp303433.20XLONxHaN3fEEP3F
17-04-202509:33:35GBp199433.40XLONxHaN3fEEP3O
17-04-202509:33:35GBp290433.60XLONxHaN3fEEP2X
17-04-202509:30:39GBp224433.60XLONxHaN3fEE4gR
17-04-202509:30:39GBp66433.60XLONxHaN3fEE4gT
17-04-202509:21:00GBp138433.40XLONxHaN3fEEC2K
17-04-202509:21:00GBp76433.40XLONxHaN3fEEC2M
17-04-202509:19:29GBp213433.60XLONxHaN3fEEAr3
17-04-202509:19:29GBp226433.60XLONxHaN3fEEAr9
17-04-202509:19:29GBp230433.60XLONxHaN3fEEArB
17-04-202509:18:38GBp290433.80XLONxHaN3fEEAO3
17-04-202509:08:23GBp88433.00XLONxHaN3fEFmol
17-04-202509:08:23GBp96433.00XLONxHaN3fEFmon

