Transaction in Own Shares

 | Source: Foresight Group Holdings Limited Foresight Group Holdings Limited

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09
22 April 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase:17 April 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:50,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):333.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp):339.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):336.287440

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 202,394 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 113,543,413 have voting rights and 2,804,390 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price
(pence per share)		Aggregated volume
LSE

336.287440

50,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue 
 
280337.5008:12:51LSE 
565337.0008:14:16LSE 
280336.0008:20:43LSE 
272335.0008:34:16LSE 
175335.0008:43:17LSE 
199334.5008:49:09LSE 
82333.5008:58:09LSE 
100333.5008:59:16LSE 
211333.0009:09:16LSE 
253333.5009:12:36LSE 
10334.5009:25:56LSE 
530334.5009:25:56LSE 
58333.5009:31:56LSE 
204334.5009:36:56LSE 
134335.5009:45:32LSE 
17337.5009:48:52LSE 
241337.5009:49:16LSE 
327337.5010:02:36LSE 
252337.0010:13:36LSE 
4337.5010:24:16LSE 
57337.0010:27:36LSE 
255337.0010:30:17LSE 
264337.5010:35:56LSE 
178337.0010:45:56LSE 
287339.0010:54:16LSE 
131339.0010:54:16LSE 
255338.5011:12:36LSE 
253338.0011:22:36LSE 
28337.5011:44:16LSE 
255337.5011:47:36LSE 
78336.5011:59:16LSE 
253336.5012:05:56LSE 
127337.0012:23:37LSE 
137337.0012:26:57LSE 
103337.5012:30:56LSE 
199338.5012:35:56LSE 
124338.5012:35:56LSE 
136338.5012:35:56LSE 
118338.5012:35:56LSE 
254338.5012:35:56LSE 
254338.5012:35:56LSE 
239338.5012:37:36LSE 
15338.5012:39:16LSE 
254338.5012:44:12LSE 
102338.5012:44:12LSE 
119338.5012:44:12LSE 
33338.5012:44:12LSE 
202338.0012:44:12LSE 
54338.5012:44:12LSE 
16338.5012:44:12LSE 
114338.0012:44:12LSE 
140338.0012:44:12LSE 
178338.0012:44:12LSE 
76338.0012:44:12LSE 
254338.0012:44:12LSE 
254338.0012:44:13LSE 
182338.0012:44:13LSE 
72338.0012:44:13LSE 
84338.0012:44:13LSE 
85338.0012:44:13LSE 
14338.0012:44:13LSE 
22338.0012:44:13LSE 
49338.0012:44:15LSE 
196338.0012:44:15LSE 
58338.0012:44:15LSE 
89338.0012:44:15LSE 
79338.0012:44:15LSE 
27338.0012:44:15LSE 
254338.0012:44:15LSE 
254338.0012:44:15LSE 
202338.0012:44:15LSE 
52338.0012:44:15LSE 
40338.0012:44:15LSE 
80338.0012:44:15LSE 
83338.0012:44:15LSE 
51338.0012:44:15LSE 
83338.0012:44:15LSE 
86338.0012:44:15LSE 
85338.0012:44:15LSE 
89338.0012:44:15LSE 
90338.0012:44:15LSE 
7338.0012:44:15LSE 
37338.0012:44:16LSE 
22338.0012:44:16LSE 
9338.0012:44:16LSE 
78338.0012:44:16LSE 
82338.0012:44:16LSE 
8338.0012:44:16LSE 
86338.0012:44:16LSE 
86338.0012:44:16LSE 
168338.0012:44:16LSE 
18338.0012:44:18LSE 
54338.0012:44:18LSE 
103338.0012:44:18LSE 
79338.0012:44:18LSE 
61338.0012:44:18LSE 
83338.0012:44:18LSE 
91338.0012:44:18LSE 
18338.0012:44:18LSE 
1338.0012:44:18LSE 
87338.0012:44:18LSE 
81338.0012:44:18LSE 
86338.0012:44:18LSE 
81338.0012:44:18LSE 
1338.0012:44:18LSE 
172338.0012:44:18LSE 
84338.0012:44:18LSE 
84338.0012:44:18LSE 
86338.0012:44:18LSE 
84338.0012:44:20LSE 
6338.0012:44:20LSE 
77338.0012:44:20LSE 
27338.0012:44:20LSE 
3338.0012:44:20LSE 
19338.0012:44:20LSE 
3338.0012:44:20LSE 
35338.0012:44:20LSE 
4338.0012:44:20LSE 
85338.0012:44:20LSE 
86338.0012:44:20LSE 
79338.0012:44:20LSE 
85338.0012:44:21LSE 
103338.0012:44:21LSE 
103338.0012:44:21LSE 
151338.0012:44:21LSE 
103338.0012:44:21LSE 
81338.0012:44:21LSE 
70338.0012:44:21LSE 
254338.0012:44:21LSE 
22338.0012:44:23LSE 
232338.0012:44:33LSE 
254338.0012:44:38LSE 
22338.0012:44:39LSE 
232338.0012:44:39LSE 
254338.5012:45:12LSE 
508338.5012:45:12LSE 
67338.5012:45:12LSE 
187338.5012:45:12LSE 
17338.5012:45:12LSE 
89338.5012:45:12LSE 
80338.5012:45:12LSE 
487338.5012:45:12LSE 
196338.5012:45:12LSE 
58338.5012:45:12LSE 
87338.5012:45:12LSE 
43338.5012:45:12LSE 
32338.5012:45:12LSE 
57338.5012:45:13LSE 
282336.5012:59:52LSE 
620336.0013:03:26LSE 
684336.0013:03:26LSE 
682335.0013:04:22LSE 
173335.0013:04:58LSE 
356335.0013:04:58LSE 
254335.0013:20:34LSE 
127334.0013:25:27LSE 
95334.0013:32:07LSE 
326334.0013:34:48LSE 
220333.5013:43:47LSE 
257335.0013:54:48LSE 
219335.0013:55:27LSE 
38335.0013:56:26LSE 
446335.0013:56:26LSE 
84335.0013:56:26LSE 
90335.0013:56:26LSE 
851335.0013:56:31LSE 
257335.0013:56:31LSE 
257335.0013:56:31LSE 
139335.0013:56:31LSE 
861335.0013:56:31LSE 
257335.0013:56:31LSE 
257335.0013:56:31LSE 
257335.0013:56:31LSE 
257335.0013:56:31LSE 
257335.0013:56:31LSE 
257335.0013:56:31LSE 
257335.0013:56:31LSE 
229335.0013:56:34LSE 
28335.0013:56:34LSE 
229335.0013:56:34LSE 
257335.0013:56:34LSE 
256335.0013:56:37LSE 
199334.5014:07:07LSE 
371334.5014:07:14LSE 
855334.0014:10:40LSE 
354335.5014:17:08LSE 
530335.5014:17:08LSE 
62335.0014:23:09LSE 
512335.5014:29:49LSE 
50336.0014:30:28LSE 
813336.0014:31:31LSE 
262334.5014:33:48LSE 
270333.5014:40:28LSE 
267333.5014:45:28LSE 
134334.0014:52:08LSE 
128334.0014:55:19LSE 
257334.0014:55:28LSE 
257334.0014:57:08LSE 
62334.0014:58:49LSE 
210334.0014:58:49LSE 
257334.0014:58:49LSE 
257334.0015:00:28LSE 
257334.0015:03:48LSE 
162334.0015:03:48LSE 
202334.0015:05:28LSE 
55334.0015:07:08LSE 
257334.0015:08:48LSE 
174334.0015:10:28LSE 
257334.0015:12:08LSE 
211334.0015:13:48LSE 
257334.0015:15:28LSE 
257334.0015:17:08LSE 
257334.0015:18:48LSE 
59334.0015:18:48LSE 
257334.0015:20:28LSE 
257334.0015:22:08LSE 
257334.0015:22:08LSE 
63334.0015:22:08LSE 
194334.0015:22:08LSE 
120335.5015:26:29LSE 
60335.5015:28:48LSE 
256335.5015:28:48LSE 
151335.5015:32:08LSE 
326335.5015:32:08LSE 
105335.5015:33:48LSE 
256335.5015:35:28LSE 
256335.5015:37:08LSE 
255336.5015:38:48LSE 
255336.5015:39:00LSE 
255336.5015:39:00LSE 
255336.5015:40:28LSE 
255336.5015:40:28LSE 
255336.5015:42:08LSE 
441337.0015:43:50LSE 
437337.0015:43:51LSE 
427337.0015:43:51LSE 
255337.0015:43:51LSE 
182337.0015:43:51LSE 
73337.0015:43:51LSE 
255337.0015:43:51LSE 
195337.0015:43:51LSE 
60337.0015:43:51LSE 
402337.0015:43:52LSE 
463337.0015:43:53LSE 
414337.0015:43:54LSE 
439337.0015:43:54LSE 
30337.0015:43:54LSE 
255337.0015:43:54LSE 
213337.0015:43:54LSE 
42337.0015:43:54LSE 
255337.0015:43:54LSE 
40337.0015:43:54LSE 
122337.0015:43:54LSE 
991337.5015:50:39LSE 
59337.5015:50:44LSE 
1,005337.5015:50:54LSE 
1,007337.5015:50:54LSE 
162337.5015:52:02LSE 
162337.5015:52:03LSE 
230337.5015:52:03LSE 
37337.5015:52:04LSE 


For further information please contact:
Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


Recommended Reading