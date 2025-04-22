Location Intelligence Market to USD 63.8 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Demand for Spatial Data Analytics | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Location Intelligence Market Size Analysis:

“The SNS Insider report indicates that the Location Intelligence Market size was valued at USD 19.3 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach USD 63.8 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 14.23% for the period 2024-2032.”





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Esri – ArcGIS

Google LLC – Google Maps Platform

Apple Inc. – Apple Maps

HERE Technologies – HERE Location Services

TomTom N.V. – TomTom Maps APIs

Mapbox – Mapbox Studio

Hexagon AB – Luciad Portfolio

Pitney Bowes Inc. – Spectrum Spatial

TIBCO Software Inc. – TIBCO GeoAnalytics

Oracle Corporation – Oracle Spatial and Graph

Microsoft Corporation – Azure Maps

SAP SE – SAP HANA Spatial Services

CartoDB, Inc. (Carto) – Carto Platform

Foursquare Labs, Inc. – Foursquare Places

Trimble Inc. – Trimble GPS Solutions

Location Intelligence Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 19.3 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 63.8 Billion CAGR CAGR of 14.23 % From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers • The growing demand for real-time location-based services across industries enhances operational efficiency and customer engagement.

The U.S. Location Intelligence Market was valued at approximately USD 5.0 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 16.3 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 14.09% from 2024 to 2032. This growth is fueled by the widespread adoption of IoT devices, the rapid expansion of mobile applications, and the surging demand for real-time spatial analytics across multiple industry verticals.

By Component: Software Leads, Services Surge Ahead

In 2023, the software segment dominated the market and accounted for 62% of revenue share, by providing powerful platforms for geospatial analytics, data visualization, and real-time decision-making. These software programs are essential for companies to translate complicated location data into useful insights with actionable results.

The services segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the rising demand for consulting, system integration, and support services that help organizations in deploying and optimizing location intelligence offerings. To empower their solutions, businesses acknowledge the significance of location data, resulting in the growing demand for professional services aligning with their precise operational requirements.

By Location Type: Outdoor Dominates, Indoor Gains Momentum

The outdoor location intelligence segment dominated the market in 2023 and holds the largest market share, primarily due to its widespread application in navigation, logistics, and asset tracking. The ability to monitor and analyze outdoor movements is crucial for transportation and supply chain management.

The indoor segment is expected to witness the fastest growth, due to the growing implementation of indoor positioning systems in the retail, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. That makes it easy to have an accurate tracking and navigation system within the complex indoor space, which helps in escalating the overall efficiency and customer experience. The incorporation of indoor and outdoor location data is anticipated to deliver holistic insights, in turn further accelerating the growth of this market.

By Deployment: On-Premise Prevails, Cloud Accelerates

The on-premises segment held the 56% share of revenue, as they are preferred by organizations that require improved data security and control, and is particularly prevalent in industries such as finance and government.

The cloud segment is expected to register the fastest growth owing to their scalability, cost-effectiveness, and accessibility. These cloud-based approaches to location intelligence enable the near real-time processing and sharing of data, perfect for a fast-paced business environment. Cloud deployment is becoming more prevalent due to both improved cloud computing technology and increasing confidence in cloud security implementations. This shift allows companies to utilize location intelligence more dynamically and cost-effectively according to changing operational needs.

By Application: Sales & Marketing Optimization Leads, Remote Monitoring Rises

In 2023, the Sales & Marketing Optimization segment led the market and accounted for a significant revenue share, as Location intelligence is utilized in sales and marketing optimization mainly for improved target customer identification, campaign effectiveness, and market analysis; thus, it is the largest application segment. Using geospatial data, businesses can map consumer behavior, customize promotion strategies, and identify the most effective store locations.

The remote monitoring is the fastest-growing application, which is occurring due to the need for their real-time surveillance and asset management in various trails of industries. This enables operations to be remotely monitored, boosting efficiency, safety, and responsiveness, especially relevant in sectors such as logistics, energy, and agriculture. This is revolutionizing operational and strategic decision-making through their integration with location intelligence. ​

By Vertical: Transportation & Logistics Dominates, Retail & Consumer Goods Accelerates

The transportation and logistics segment is expected to dominate the market and accounted for a considerable revenue share in 2023, as geospatial data assists with route optimization, fleet management, and supply chain visibility. In this highly competitive field, location intelligence has been vital in optimizing the enterprise for greater efficiency, and these efficiencies have led to huge cost savings.

The retail and consumer goods sector is anticipated to witness the fastest growth, with companies increasingly utilizing location intelligence to improve customer experience, optimize retail floor plans, and manage inventory. Retailers are discovering that location intelligence can help them not only keep pace with consumer expectations but also drive sales.

Location Intelligence Market Segmentation:

By Component

Software

Service

Consulting

System Integration

Others

By Location Type

Indoor

Outdoor

By Deployment

On-premise

Cloud

By Application

Workforce Management

Asset Management

Facility Management

Risk Management

Remote Monitoring

Sales and Marketing Optimization

Customer management

Others

By Vertical

Retail and Consumer goods

Government and Defence

Manufacturing and Industrial

Transportation and Logistics

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Utilities & Energy

Media & Entertainment

By Region: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Surges

North America dominated the market and accounted for 35% of revenue share, due to a solid technological base, high adoption of location-based services, and huge R&D expenditure. The region benefits from an emphasis on innovation and the presence of large market players.

Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to Rapid urbanization, the rise in penetration of smartphones, and smart city development initiatives undertaken by governments. The regional market is fueled by the expanding digital ecosystem and rising demand for location-based services in nations such as China, India, and Japan.

Recent Developments in the Location Intelligence Market

June 2024 : Meticulous Research projects the Location Intelligence Market to reach $67.5 billion by 2032, highlighting the role of location-based solutions in retail and the increasing use of spatial data analytics across industries.

: Meticulous Research projects the Location Intelligence Market to reach $67.5 billion by 2032, highlighting the role of location-based solutions in retail and the increasing use of spatial data analytics across industries. December 2024: Kpler's proposed acquisition of Spire Maritime raises antitrust concerns due to potential control over critical satellite data used for global ship tracking, impacting various stakeholders reliant on this information





Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Location Intelligence Market Segmentation, By Component

8. Location Intelligence Market Segmentation, By Location Type

9. Location Intelligence Market Segmentation, By Deployment

10. Location Intelligence Market Segmentation, By Application

11. Location Intelligence Market Segmentation, By Vertical

12. Regional Analysis

13. Company Profiles

14. Use Cases and Best Practices

15. Conclusion

