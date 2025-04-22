Location Intelligence Market to USD 63.8 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Demand for Spatial Data Analytics | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Location Intelligence Market Size Analysis:
“The SNS Insider report indicates that the Location Intelligence Market size was valued at USD 19.3 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach USD 63.8 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 14.23% for the period 2024-2032.”
Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:
- Esri – ArcGIS
- Google LLC – Google Maps Platform
- Apple Inc. – Apple Maps
- HERE Technologies – HERE Location Services
- TomTom N.V. – TomTom Maps APIs
- Mapbox – Mapbox Studio
- Hexagon AB – Luciad Portfolio
- Pitney Bowes Inc. – Spectrum Spatial
- TIBCO Software Inc. – TIBCO GeoAnalytics
- Oracle Corporation – Oracle Spatial and Graph
- Microsoft Corporation – Azure Maps
- SAP SE – SAP HANA Spatial Services
- CartoDB, Inc. (Carto) – Carto Platform
- Foursquare Labs, Inc. – Foursquare Places
- Trimble Inc. – Trimble GPS Solutions
Location Intelligence Market Report Scope:
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2023
|US$ 19.3 Billion
|Market Size by 2032
|US$ 63.8 Billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 14.23 % From 2024 to 2032
|Base Year
|2023
|Forecast Period
|2024-2032
|Historical Data
|2020-2022
|Key Regional Coverage
|North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)
|Key Growth Drivers
|• The growing demand for real-time location-based services across industries enhances operational efficiency and customer engagement.
The U.S. Location Intelligence Market was valued at approximately USD 5.0 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 16.3 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 14.09% from 2024 to 2032. This growth is fueled by the widespread adoption of IoT devices, the rapid expansion of mobile applications, and the surging demand for real-time spatial analytics across multiple industry verticals.
By Component: Software Leads, Services Surge Ahead
In 2023, the software segment dominated the market and accounted for 62% of revenue share, by providing powerful platforms for geospatial analytics, data visualization, and real-time decision-making. These software programs are essential for companies to translate complicated location data into useful insights with actionable results.
The services segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the rising demand for consulting, system integration, and support services that help organizations in deploying and optimizing location intelligence offerings. To empower their solutions, businesses acknowledge the significance of location data, resulting in the growing demand for professional services aligning with their precise operational requirements.
By Location Type: Outdoor Dominates, Indoor Gains Momentum
The outdoor location intelligence segment dominated the market in 2023 and holds the largest market share, primarily due to its widespread application in navigation, logistics, and asset tracking. The ability to monitor and analyze outdoor movements is crucial for transportation and supply chain management.
The indoor segment is expected to witness the fastest growth, due to the growing implementation of indoor positioning systems in the retail, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. That makes it easy to have an accurate tracking and navigation system within the complex indoor space, which helps in escalating the overall efficiency and customer experience. The incorporation of indoor and outdoor location data is anticipated to deliver holistic insights, in turn further accelerating the growth of this market.
By Deployment: On-Premise Prevails, Cloud Accelerates
The on-premises segment held the 56% share of revenue, as they are preferred by organizations that require improved data security and control, and is particularly prevalent in industries such as finance and government.
The cloud segment is expected to register the fastest growth owing to their scalability, cost-effectiveness, and accessibility. These cloud-based approaches to location intelligence enable the near real-time processing and sharing of data, perfect for a fast-paced business environment. Cloud deployment is becoming more prevalent due to both improved cloud computing technology and increasing confidence in cloud security implementations. This shift allows companies to utilize location intelligence more dynamically and cost-effectively according to changing operational needs.
By Application: Sales & Marketing Optimization Leads, Remote Monitoring Rises
In 2023, the Sales & Marketing Optimization segment led the market and accounted for a significant revenue share, as Location intelligence is utilized in sales and marketing optimization mainly for improved target customer identification, campaign effectiveness, and market analysis; thus, it is the largest application segment. Using geospatial data, businesses can map consumer behavior, customize promotion strategies, and identify the most effective store locations.
The remote monitoring is the fastest-growing application, which is occurring due to the need for their real-time surveillance and asset management in various trails of industries. This enables operations to be remotely monitored, boosting efficiency, safety, and responsiveness, especially relevant in sectors such as logistics, energy, and agriculture. This is revolutionizing operational and strategic decision-making through their integration with location intelligence.
By Vertical: Transportation & Logistics Dominates, Retail & Consumer Goods Accelerates
The transportation and logistics segment is expected to dominate the market and accounted for a considerable revenue share in 2023, as geospatial data assists with route optimization, fleet management, and supply chain visibility. In this highly competitive field, location intelligence has been vital in optimizing the enterprise for greater efficiency, and these efficiencies have led to huge cost savings.
The retail and consumer goods sector is anticipated to witness the fastest growth, with companies increasingly utilizing location intelligence to improve customer experience, optimize retail floor plans, and manage inventory. Retailers are discovering that location intelligence can help them not only keep pace with consumer expectations but also drive sales.
Location Intelligence Market Segmentation:
By Component
- Software
- Service
- Consulting
- System Integration
- Others
By Location Type
- Indoor
- Outdoor
By Deployment
- On-premise
- Cloud
By Application
- Workforce Management
- Asset Management
- Facility Management
- Risk Management
- Remote Monitoring
- Sales and Marketing Optimization
- Customer management
- Others
By Vertical
- Retail and Consumer goods
- Government and Defence
- Manufacturing and Industrial
- Transportation and Logistics
- BFSI
- IT & Telecom
- Utilities & Energy
- Media & Entertainment
By Region: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Surges
North America dominated the market and accounted for 35% of revenue share, due to a solid technological base, high adoption of location-based services, and huge R&D expenditure. The region benefits from an emphasis on innovation and the presence of large market players.
Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to Rapid urbanization, the rise in penetration of smartphones, and smart city development initiatives undertaken by governments. The regional market is fueled by the expanding digital ecosystem and rising demand for location-based services in nations such as China, India, and Japan.
Recent Developments in the Location Intelligence Market
- June 2024: Meticulous Research projects the Location Intelligence Market to reach $67.5 billion by 2032, highlighting the role of location-based solutions in retail and the increasing use of spatial data analytics across industries.
- December 2024: Kpler's proposed acquisition of Spire Maritime raises antitrust concerns due to potential control over critical satellite data used for global ship tracking, impacting various stakeholders reliant on this information
