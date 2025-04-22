Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Transactions during 14 April 2025 – 16 April 2025

On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 16:

Number of shares bought Average

purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 6,895,000 15.99 108,680,150 14 April 2025 325,000 14.73 4,787,250 15 April 2025 300,000 14.94 4,482,000 16 April 2025 300,000 14.98 4,494,000 Total, week number 16 925,000 14.88 13,763,250 Accumulated under the program 7,820,000 15.88 122,443,400

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 101,239,230 own shares corresponding to 6.57 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

