Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

 | Source: Alm. Brand A/S Alm. Brand A/S

Transactions during 14 April 2025 – 16 April 2025
On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 16:

 Number of shares boughtAverage
purchase price		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement6,895,00015.99108,680,150
14 April 2025 325,000  14.73  4,787,250
15 April 2025 300,000  14.94  4,482,000
16 April 2025 300,000  14.98  4,494,000
Total, week number 16925,00014.8813,763,250
Accumulated under the program7,820,00015.88122,443,400

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 101,239,230 own shares corresponding to 6.57 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:                       

Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting           
Mads Thinggaard                             
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469              

Attachment


Attachments

AS 31 2025 - Transactions under share buyback program

Recommended Reading