Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Transactions during 14 April 2025 – 16 April 2025
On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.
The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 16:
|Number of shares bought
|Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|6,895,000
|15.99
|108,680,150
|14 April 2025
|325,000
|14.73
|4,787,250
|15 April 2025
|300,000
|14.94
|4,482,000
|16 April 2025
|300,000
|14.98
|4,494,000
|Total, week number 16
|925,000
|14.88
|13,763,250
|Accumulated under the program
|7,820,000
|15.88
|122,443,400
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 101,239,230 own shares corresponding to 6.57 % of the total number of outstanding shares.
