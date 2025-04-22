RESULT OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATE SALE

 | Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank

AuctionAuction results
Auction date2025-04-22
Start date2025-04-23
Maturity date2025-04-30
Interest rate2.25 %
Offered volume, SEK bn775.0
Total bid amount, SEK bn616.3
Accepted volume, SEK bn616.3
Number of bids18
Percentage allotted, %100.00



Recommended Reading