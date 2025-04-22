Company Announcement

Copenhagen, 22 April 2025

No. 27/2025

Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

ISS A/S, a leading workplace experience and facility management company, announced on 20 February 2025 a new share buyback programme, see company announcement no. 12/2025. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulation.

Through the programme, ISS wishes to redistribute excess cash to shareholders. The purpose of the share buy-back programme is to (i) reduce the share capital and (ii) meet obligations arising from ISS’ share-based incentive programmes.

Under the programme, ISS will repurchase shares for a maximum consideration of DKK 2.5 billion from 20 February 2025 to 13 February 2026 at the latest, both days inclusive. The first tranche of up to DKK 1,250 million commenced on 20 February 2025 and will complete no later than 11 August 2025.

The following transactions have been made under the programme:



Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 2,733,205 160.39 438,386,945 14 April 2025 89,181 151.06 13,471,825 15 April 2025 42,978 154.72 6,649,517 16 April 2025 70,827 155.62 11,021,807 Accumulated under the programme 2,936,191 159.91 469,530,095

Following the transactions stated above, ISS A/S owns a total of 13,502,496 treasury shares corresponding to 7.27% of the total share capital.

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation, the details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are enclosed.

ISS is a leading, global provider of workplace and facility service solutions. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. ISS has more than 325,000 employees around the globe, who we call "placemakers". In 2024, Group revenue was DKK 83.7 billion.





