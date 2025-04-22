Ragnarok M: Classic (Chinese title: RO仙境傳說：守護永恆的愛 Classic) Ranked First in Taiwan, Second in Macau and Fourth in Hong Kong in Top Grossing of Apple App Store

Seoul, South Korea , April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games, announced that GRAVITY Interactive, Inc., Gravity's wholly-owned subsidiary, has officially launched Ragnarok M: Classic (Chinese title: RO仙境傳說：守護永恆的愛 Classic) (“Ragnarok M: Classic”), an MMORPG Mobile game, in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau on April 16, 2025 and the early success has been made, ranking among the top in launching markets.

Ragnarok M: Classic was officially launched in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau on April 16, 2025, available for download on both Mobile and PC. It has made remarkable performance after its launch by ranking second in free download of Google Play in Taiwan and Macau, first in free download of Apple App Store in Taiwan and second in Hong Kong and Macau. It also ranked first in top grossing of Apple App Store in Taiwan, second in Macau and fourth in Hong Kong. Ragnarok M: Classic received explosive response from local users, recording over 100,000 downloads, prominently featured on both major app stores and ranked second in mobile game rankings on Bahamut, a well-known gaming community, generating significant buzz on its first day of launch.

Gravity stated “We are pleased that Ragnarok M: Classic is achieving meaningful results in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau following its successful launch in Southeast Asia. To celebrate the official launch, we are hosting a variety of events and we look forward to continued interest and participation from users.”.

[Gravity Official Website]

http://www.gravity.co.kr

[Ragnarok M: Classic (Chinese title: RO仙境傳說：守護永恆的愛 Classic) Google Play Download Page]

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.gravityus.romzeny.aos

[Ragnarok M: Classic (Chinese title: RO仙境傳說：守護永恆的愛 Classic) Apple App Store Download Page]

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ragnarok-m-classic/id6602882281

[Ragnarok M: Classic (Chinese title: RO仙境傳說：守護永恆的愛 Classic) Official Website]

https://classic.ragnaroketernallove.com/

[Ragnarok M: Classic (Chinese title: RO仙境傳說：守護永恆的愛 Classic) Official Facebook Page]

https://www.facebook.com/RagnarokMClassic/

[Ragnarok M: Classic (Chinese title: RO仙境傳說：守護永恆的愛 Classic) Official Discord Community]

https://discord.gg/romclassic

About GRAVITY Co., Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------

Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity’s principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 91 regions. For more information about Gravity, please visit http://www.gravity.co.kr.

Contact:

Mr. Heung Gon Kim

Chief Financial Officer

Gravity Co., Ltd.

Email: kheung@gravity.co.kr

Ms. Jin Lee

Ms. Yujin Oh

IR Unit

Gravity Co., Ltd.

Email: ir@gravity.co.kr

Telephone: +82-2-2132-7801