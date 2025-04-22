Verizon delivered strong financial growth with industry-leading wireless service revenue in 1Q 2025

Customer segmentation strategy is a key driver of successful financial performance

Verizon remains confident in full-year 2025 guidance

Key 1Q 2025 Highlights

Industry-leading total wireless service revenue 1 of $20.8 billion

of $20.8 billion Best wireless retail core prepaid 2 net additions since the TracFone acquisition

net additions since the TracFone acquisition Continued to take broadband market share with strong demand for Fios and fixed wireless access

Verizon exits first quarter with momentum in both mobility and broadband

NEW YORK, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) today reported strong financial performance for the first-quarter of 2025, fueled by innovative and segmented product offerings that meet the ever-changing needs of consumers and businesses across market sectors. The company's strategically designed portfolio of diversified wireless and broadband products and adjacent services positioned Verizon for a successful quarter, as well as resiliency in any economic environment. With a focus on growing connections and strengthening customer relationships, the company's strategic and disciplined approach drove success across its three priorities of growing wireless service revenue, expanding adjusted EBITDA3 and generating strong free cash flow3. Verizon remains confident in achieving its 2025 goals and delivering on its full-year guidance.



"Verizon plays an essential role in our customers’ lives and our differentiated value proposition delivers what customers want and need, on their terms," said Verizon Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg. "We continue to drive our multi-year customer-first strategy, launching new programs such as our 3-year price lock and free phone guarantee for consumers and My Biz Plan for small and medium sized businesses. With our high quality customer base, network superiority and position of financial strength, we have the momentum and flexibility to continue innovating to meet customer needs and invest for growth."



1Q 2025 Highlights

Consolidated: Improved earnings per share (EPS), revenue and net income in first-quarter 2025, highlighting strong financials

EPS of $1.15 in first-quarter 2025 compared to EPS of $1.09 in first-quarter 2024; adjusted EPS 3 , excluding special items, of $1.19 compared to $1.15 in first-quarter 2024.

, excluding special items, of $1.19 compared to $1.15 in first-quarter 2024. Total operating revenue of $33.5 billion in first-quarter 2025, up 1.5 percent year over year.

Cash flow from operations totaled $7.8 billion in first-quarter 2025, up from $7.1 billion in first-quarter 2024.

Free cash flow 3 was $3.6 billion in first-quarter 2025, up from $2.7 billion in first-quarter 2024.

was $3.6 billion in first-quarter 2025, up from $2.7 billion in first-quarter 2024. Consolidated net income for first-quarter 2025 was $5.0 billion compared to $4.7 billion in first-quarter 2024. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA 3 was $12.6 billion in first-quarter 2025 compared to $12.1 billion in first-quarter 2024.

was $12.6 billion in first-quarter 2025 compared to $12.1 billion in first-quarter 2024. Verizon's total unsecured debt as of the end of first-quarter 2025 was $117.3 billion, compared to $117.9 billion at the end of fourth-quarter 2024 and $128.4 billion at the end of first-quarter 2024. The company's net unsecured debt3 at the end of first-quarter 2025 was $115.1 billion. At the end of first-quarter 2025, Verizon's ratio of unsecured debt to net income (LTM) was 6.4 times and net unsecured debt to consolidated adjusted EBITDA ratio3 was 2.3 times.

Mobility: Industry-leading wireless service revenue in first-quarter 2025

Total wireless service revenue 1 in first-quarter 2025 was an industry-leading $20.8 billion, up 2.7 percent year over year.

in first-quarter 2025 was an industry-leading $20.8 billion, up 2.7 percent year over year. Wireless equipment revenue of $5.4 billion in first-quarter 2025, up 0.7 percent year over year.

Total postpaid phone net losses of 289,000 in first-quarter 2025 compared to 114,000 postpaid phone net losses in first-quarter 2024.



Broadband: Verizon continued to take broadband market share with strong demand for best in class Fios and fixed wireless access offerings

Broadband net additions of 339,000 in first-quarter 2025.

Total fixed wireless access net additions of 308,000 in first-quarter 2025, growing the base to over 4.8 million fixed wireless access subscribers. The company is well-positioned to achieve the next milestone of 8 to 9 million fixed wireless access subscribers by 2028.

Fios internet net additions were 45,000 in first-quarter 2025 compared to 53,000 in first-quarter 2024.

Total broadband connections grew to more than 12.6 million as of the end of first-quarter 2025, representing a 13.7 percent increase year over year.

Verizon Consumer: Total revenue increases year over year to $25.6 billion in first-quarter 2025, driven by service revenue gains

Total Verizon Consumer revenue in first-quarter 2025 was $25.6 billion, an increase of 2.2 percent year over year, predominantly driven by gains in wireless service revenue.

Consumer wireless service revenue in first-quarter 2025 was $17.2 billion, up 2.6 percent year over year.

Consumer wireless retail postpaid churn was 1.13 percent in first-quarter 2025, and wireless retail postpaid phone churn was 0.90 percent.

Consumer wireless postpaid average revenue per account (ARPA) of $146.46 in first-quarter 2025, an increase of 3.6 percent year over year.

In first-quarter 2025, Consumer reported 356,000 wireless retail postpaid phone net losses compared to 194,000 postpaid phone net losses in first-quarter 2024.

In first-quarter 2025, Consumer reported 137,000 wireless retail core prepaid 2 net additions compared to 131,000 net losses in first-quarter 2024.

net additions compared to 131,000 net losses in first-quarter 2024. Consumer reported 199,000 fixed wireless net additions and 41,000 Fios Internet net additions in first-quarter 2025. Consumer Fios revenue was $2.9 billion in first-quarter 2025.

In first-quarter 2025, Consumer operating income was $7.4 billion, an increase of 0.7 percent year over year, and segment operating income margin was 29.0 percent, compared to 29.4 percent in first-quarter 2024. Segment EBITDA3 in first-quarter 2025 was $11.0 billion, an increase of 2.7 percent year over year. These results were driven by improvements in Consumer wireless service revenue. Segment EBITDA margin3 in first-quarter 2025 was 42.8 percent compared to 42.6 percent in first-quarter 2024.

Verizon Business: Operating income increases with strong wireless service revenue growth

Total Verizon Business revenue was $7.3 billion in first-quarter 2025, a decrease of 1.2 percent year over year.

Business wireless service revenue in first-quarter 2025 was $3.6 billion, an increase of 2.8 percent year over year.

Business reported 94,000 wireless retail postpaid net additions in first-quarter 2025. This result included 67,000 postpaid phone net additions.

Business wireless retail postpaid churn was 1.52 percent in first-quarter 2025, and wireless retail postpaid phone churn was 1.15 percent.

Business reported 109,000 fixed wireless net additions in first-quarter 2025.

In first-quarter 2025, Verizon Business operating income was $664 million, an increase of 66.4 percent year over year, resulting in segment operating income margin of 9.1 percent, an increase from 5.4 percent in first-quarter 2024. Segment EBITDA3 in first-quarter 2025 was $1.7 billion, an increase of 10.3 percent year over year. Segment EBITDA margin3 in first-quarter 2025 was 23.1 percent, an increase from 20.7 percent in first-quarter 2024.



Outlook and guidance

The company does not provide a reconciliation for certain of the following adjusted (non-GAAP) forecasts because it cannot, without unreasonable effort, predict the special items that could arise, and the company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.



For 2025, Verizon continues to expect the following:

Total wireless service revenue 1 growth of 2.0 percent to 2.8 percent.

growth of 2.0 percent to 2.8 percent. Adjusted EBITDA 3 growth of 2.0 percent to 3.5 percent.

growth of 2.0 percent to 3.5 percent. Adjusted EPS 3 growth of 0 to 3.0 percent.

growth of 0 to 3.0 percent. Cash flow from operations of $35.0 billion to $37.0 billion.

Capital expenditures between $17.5 billion and $18.5 billion.

Free cash flow3 of $17.5 billion to $18.5 billion.

Our 2025 financial guidance does not reflect any assumptions regarding the potential impacts of the evolving tariff environment.

1 Total wireless service revenue represents the sum of Consumer and Business segments. Reflects the reclassification of recurring device protection and insurance related plan revenues from other revenue into wireless service revenue in the first quarter of 2025. Where applicable, historical results have been recast to conform to the current period presentation.

2 Represents total prepaid results excluding our SafeLink brand.

3 Non-GAAP financial measure. See the accompanying schedules and www.verizon.com/about/investors for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures cited in this document to most directly comparable financial measures under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

Forward-looking statements

Non-GAAP Reconciliations - Consolidated Verizon

Consolidated EBITDA and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (dollars in millions) Unaudited 3 Mos.

Ended

3/31/25 3 Mos.

Ended

12/31/24 3 Mos.

Ended

9/30/24 3 Mos.

Ended

6/30/24 3 Mos.

Ended

3/31/24 Consolidated Net Income $ 4,983 $ 5,114 $ 3,411 $ 4,702 $ 4,722 Add: Provision for income taxes 1,490 1,454 891 1,332 1,353 Interest expense 1,632 1,644 1,672 1,698 1,635 Depreciation and amortization expense(1) 4,577 4,506 4,458 4,483 4,445 Consolidated EBITDA $ 12,682 $ 12,718 $ 10,432 $ 12,215 $ 12,155 Add/(subtract): Other (income) expense, net(2) $ (121 ) $ (797 ) $ (72 ) $ 72 $ (198 ) Equity in (earnings) losses of unconsolidated businesses (6 ) 6 24 14 9 Severance charges — — 1,733 — — Asset and business rationalization — — 374 — — Legacy legal matter — — — — 106 (127 ) (791 ) 2,059 86 (83 ) Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,555 $ 11,927 $ 12,491 $ 12,301 $ 12,072 Footnotes: (1) Includes Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets. (2) Includes Pension and benefits remeasurement adjustments, where applicable.





Consolidated EBITDA and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (LTM) (dollars in millions) Unaudited 12 Mos. Ended

3/31/25 12 Mos. Ended

12/31/24 Consolidated Net Income $ 18,210 $ 17,949 Add: Provision for income taxes 5,167 5,030 Interest expense 6,646 6,649 Depreciation and amortization expense(1) 18,024 17,892 Consolidated EBITDA $ 48,047 $ 47,520 Add/(subtract): Other income, net(2) $ (918 ) $ (995 ) Equity in losses of unconsolidated businesses 38 53 Severance charges 1,733 1,733 Asset and business rationalization 374 374 Legacy legal matter — 106 1,227 1,271 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 49,274 $ 48,791 Footnotes: (1) Includes Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets. (2) Includes Pension and benefits remeasurement adjustments, where applicable.





Net Unsecured Debt and Net Unsecured Debt to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Ratio (dollars in millions) Unaudited 3/31/25 12/31/24 3/31/24 Debt maturing within one year $ 22,629 $ 22,633 $ 15,594 Long-term debt 121,020 121,381 136,104 Total Debt 143,649 144,014 151,698 Less Secured debt 26,336 26,138 23,290 Unsecured Debt 117,313 117,876 128,408 Less Cash and cash equivalents 2,257 4,194 2,365 Net Unsecured Debt $ 115,056 $ 113,682 $ 126,043 Consolidated Net Income (LTM) $ 18,210 $ 17,949 Unsecured Debt to Consolidated Net Income Ratio 6.4 x 6.6 x Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (LTM) $ 49,274 $ 48,791 Net Unsecured Debt to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Ratio 2.3 x 2.3 x





Adjusted Earnings per Common Share (Adjusted EPS) (dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Unaudited 3 Mos. Ended 3/31/25 3 Mos. Ended 3/31/24 Pre-tax Tax After-Tax Pre-tax Tax After-Tax EPS $ 1.15 $ 1.09 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets $ 190 $ (48 ) $ 142 0.03 $ 221 $ (56 ) $ 165 0.04 Legacy legal matter — — — — 106 (27 ) 79 0.02 $ 190 $ (48 ) $ 142 $ 0.03 $ 327 $ (83 ) $ 244 $ 0.06 Adjusted EPS $ 1.19 $ 1.15 Footnote: Adjusted EPS may not add due to rounding.





Free Cash Flow (dollars in millions) Unaudited 3 Mos. Ended

3/31/25 3 Mos. Ended

3/31/24 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 7,782 $ 7,084 Capital expenditures (including capitalized software) (4,145 ) (4,376 ) Free Cash Flow $ 3,637 $ 2,708





Free Cash Flow Forecast (dollars in millions) Unaudited 12 Mos. Ended

12/31/25 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities Forecast $ 35,000 - 37,000 Capital expenditures forecast (including capitalized software) (17,500 - 18,500) Free Cash Flow Forecast $ 17,500 - 18,500





Non-GAAP Reconciliations - Segments

Segment EBITDA and Segment EBITDA Margin Consumer (dollars in millions) Unaudited 3 Mos. Ended

3/31/25 3 Mos. Ended

3/31/24 Operating Income $ 7,424 $ 7,372 Add Depreciation and amortization expense 3,543 3,309 Segment EBITDA $ 10,967 $ 10,681 Year over year change % 2.7 % Total operating revenues $ 25,618 $ 25,057 Operating Income Margin 29.0 % 29.4 % Segment EBITDA Margin 42.8 % 42.6 %





Business (dollars in millions) Unaudited 3 Mos. Ended

3/31/25 3 Mos. Ended

3/31/24 Operating Income $ 664 $ 399 Add Depreciation and amortization expense 1,020 1,128 Segment EBITDA $ 1,684 $ 1,527 Year over year change % 10.3 % Total operating revenues $ 7,286 $ 7,376 Operating Income Margin 9.1 % 5.4 % Segment EBITDA Margin 23.1 % 20.7 %





