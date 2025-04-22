UPAY Inc. - AML GO Accelerates Growth with 30 New Clients in two weeks

DALLAS, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AML GO (Pty) Ltd (“AML GO”), a subsidiary of UPAY Inc. (OTCQB: UPYY) and a leading provider of advanced anti-money laundering (AML) and compliance technologies, is proud to announce a major growth milestone in its mission to revolutionize financial crime risk management.

In just under two weeks, AML GO has successfully onboarded 30 new clients, a surge directly driven by its strategic integration and partnership with ACPAS, UPAY’s loan management software platform. The newly onboarded clients represent institutions that utilize ACPAS’s platform—demonstrating the power of embedding compliance at the core of financial software solutions.

“These results show how embedding AML technology into financial systems like ACPAS creates immediate value for clients,” said Mia-Daniel Bester, Fintech Compliance Associate at AML GO. “It’s not just a growth milestone—it’s a validation of our embedded compliance strategy.”

Strategic Expansion through Group Partnerships

In addition to the ACPAS-led client onboarding, AML GO has secured two pivotal group partnerships:

A Group Reseller Partner in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region, allowing AML GO to expand its geographic footprint with tailored regulatory solutions for each country in the bloc.

in the region, allowing AML GO to expand its geographic footprint with tailored regulatory solutions for each country in the bloc. A Group Client Partner that is rolling out AML GO across multiple businesses within its structure. These businesses, in turn, are extending the platform to their own client bases—creating a self-propagating ecosystem of compliance.

These relationships are designed to scale AML GO’s impact and foster sector-wide adoption of robust AML technologies.

Advancing Industry Dialogue: Upcoming Regulatory Engagements

AML GO is preparing to present its compliance solutions to two influential stakeholders in the coming week:

The Micro Finance Association of South Africa (MFSA)

The Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) - Regulator of South Africa

These sessions will spotlight AML GO’s innovative approach to mitigating money laundering (ML), terrorist financing (TF), and poor risk decision-making—while helping institutions fulfil regulatory obligations with greater efficiency.

About AML GO

AML GO (Pty) Ltd provides automated-rule-driven AML compliance, screening, credit vetting, and risk management tools. Focused on usability, scalability, and precision, AML GO helps financial institutions and other accountable institutions prevent financial crime and maintain operational integrity across Africa and beyond.

www.amlgo.co.za

About ACPAS

ACPAS, a subsidiary of UPAY Inc., is a leading provider of loan management software in South Africa. With a track record of innovation since 2012, ACPAS serves financial institutions with cutting-edge credit solutions, making it the ideal partner for integrated compliance deployments.

www.acpas.co.za

About UPAY

UPAY Inc. is a publicly traded fintech holding company that invests in financial software platforms and data intelligence tools. Through its subsidiaries—including AML GO, ACPAS and HUNTPAL—UPAY delivers solutions that bridge compliance, automation, and user experience.

www.upaytechnology.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined under applicable securities laws. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements because of new information, future events, or other circumstances. No information in this publication should be interpreted as any indication whatsoever of the Company’s future revenues, results of operations, or stock price.

