Creative Realities Awarded Menu Board and Drive-Through Digital Transformation Project by Upscale QSR Chain

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) (the “Company” or “CRI), a leading provider of digital signage and media solutions for the food and beverage industry, has been selected by a well-known, upscale Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) chain, with over 1,000 locations across more than 25 U.S. states, to lead the transformation of its indoor and outdoor menu boards. The restaurant chain is nationally recognized by its cooked-to-order food, farm-fresh ingredients, and superb customer service.

This initiative marks a critical milestone in the chain’s broader digital transformation strategy, shifting from static displays to dynamic, digitally-driven customer engagement, delivering better personalized messaging and driving real-time promotions. CRI will deliver a turnkey solution that includes consulting and content strategy, hardware provisioning, deployment support, and ongoing service — all powered by CRI’s proprietary CMS platform, ClarityTM.

“We’re honored to be chosen as the digital signage partner for such an important technological and operational transformation,” said Rick Mills, CEO of CRI. “This chain shares our values and our belief in the power of digital applications to elevate the guest experience. Together, we’re building a more agile, connected restaurant environment that meets today’s customer expectations while setting the stage for tomorrow.”

Designed specifically for the food and beverage industry, ClarityTM provides restaurant operators with robust capabilities, including remote content management, POS integration, geo-targeted promotions, and time-based segmentation. Its intuitive interface enables marketing teams to dynamically manage menu content across hundreds of locations with just a few clicks.

ClarityTM also improves and simplifies drive-through operations, adding services like order confirmation and customer-centric intelligent upsell and cross-sell capabilities. These capabilities are proven to enhance customer experience, reduce vehicular bottlenecks, and generate a higher return on investment.

The full rollout of the transformational project is subject to a successful pilot, which will begin across select locations during the third quarter of 2025.

Visit the Company’s industry webpage to learn more about how CRI helps food & beverage brands accelerate growth through digital signage.

About Creative Realities, Inc.

Creative Realities designs, develops and deploys digital signage-based experiences for enterprise-level networks utilizing its ClarityTM, ReflectViewTM, and iShowroomTM Content Management System (CMS) platforms. The Company is actively providing recurring SaaS and support services across diverse vertical markets, including but not limited to retail, automotive, digital-out-of-home (DOOH) advertising networks, convenience stores, food service/QSR, gaming, theater, and stadium venues. In addition, the Company assists clients in utilizing place-based digital media to achieve business objectives such as increased revenue, enhanced customer experiences, and improved productivity. This includes the design, deployment, and day-to-day management of Retail Media Networks to monetize on-premise foot traffic utilizing its AdLogicTM and AdLogic CPM+TM programmatic advertising platforms. For more information about Creative Realties, Inc. and its full range of digital signage solution capabilities, please visit www.cri.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, each as amended, and includes, among other things, discussions of our business strategies, product releases, future plans and operations and capital resources. Words such as "estimates," "projects," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results. They are based on the opinions, estimates and beliefs of management as of the date such statements are made, and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these risks are discussed in the “Risk Factors” section contained in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and the Company’s subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include: our ability to successfully and timely complete the pilot project, our strategy for customer retention, growth, product development, market position, financial results and reserves, our ability to execute on our business plan, our ability to retain key personnel, our ability to remain listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market, our ability to realize the revenues included in our future guidance and backlog reports, our ability to satisfy our upcoming debt obligations and other liabilities, the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern, potential litigation, supply chain shortages, and general economic and market conditions impacting demand for our products and services. Readers should not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements. We assume no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

