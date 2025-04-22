Glidelogic Corp. (OTCQB: GDLG) Highlights Independent SOTA Evaluation of ResearchMind Platform

CULVER CITY, Calif., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Glidelogic Corp. ( USOTC: GDLG , "Glidelogic", "the Company") today announced the results of an independent State-of-the-Art ("SOTA") scoring assessment for its ResearchMind AI research-proposal platform. Conducted by a postdoctoral researcher in collaboration with Glidelogic's R&D team and benchmarked under OpenAI's O-3 model, the study provides external validation of ResearchMind's advancement toward expert-level proposal generation.

In the latest evaluation, ResearchMind achieved a baseline SOTA score of 8.5 out of 10—benchmarked against OpenAI ChatGPT's 9.5 and other specialized deep-research engines in the 8.8–9.2 range. Following last weekend's model update, which integrated enhanced prompt-engineering modules and a rigorous reference-validation engine, ResearchMind's score has risen to 8.8–9.0, positioning it within striking distance of top general-purpose models.

Positioning ResearchMind Within the SOTA Evaluation Landscape

State-of-the-Art scoring is a holistic, rubric-driven framework recognized by leading academic journals and conference committees. Each AI-generated proposal is evaluated on a continuous 0–10 scale across five weighted dimensions:

Scholarly Context & Literature Review (30%): Coverage of seminal and recent works, appropriate citation provenance, and critical synthesis of prior art.

Methodological Soundness (30%): Clarity of experimental design, reproducibility criteria, statistical rigor, and alignment with best-practice protocols.

Innovative Contribution (15%): Novelty of hypotheses, interdisciplinary integration, potential to advance theoretical or applied understanding.

Argumentation & Clarity (15%): Structural coherence, logical flow, precision of language, and alignment with academic style conventions.

Ethical & Practical Viability (10%): Consideration of ethical implications, feasibility analysis, and real-world implementation pathways.

A combined score above 8.5 indicates that an AI-generated proposal meets or exceeds the standards typical of high-impact conference submissions and peer-reviewed publications—effectively narrowing the gap between automated drafting and expert-authored scholarship.

"These independent benchmarks validate our domain-tuned optimization strategy," said Yitian (Fred) Xue, CEO of Glidelogic Corp. "ResearchMind now delivers B+ to A– level proposals—approaching the capabilities of the leading LLMs—while avoiding their cost overhead and uncontrolled content generation. Critically, what previously required several days of concerted effort by research teams can now be accomplished in under an hour, accelerating the entire proposal development cycle."

Glidelogic views these findings not as a conclusion, but as a baseline for ongoing innovation. Future releases will expand our SOTA evaluation to include live-data case studies, cross-disciplinary interoperability, and adaptive learning components—further raising the bar for AI-driven research assistance.

For more information about ResearchMind's capabilities or to request a trial, please visit the official platform website at https://dr.glidelogic.ai .

About the Company

Glidelogic Corp. (OTCQB: GDLG) is an AI technology leader focused on streamlining research and development workflows. Its flagship ResearchMind platform leverages advanced prompt engineering and proprietary model architectures to produce structured, methodologically robust proposals tailored to the needs of academic institutions, corporate R&D teams, and policy organizations. For more information, please visit https://www.glidelogic.ai/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may also be included in other publicly available documents issued by the Company and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid.

They can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," and "will" in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance.

Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash, and other measures of financial performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include but are not limited to, economic conditions, changes in laws or regulations, demand for the Company's products and services, competitive effects, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this report.

Contact Information

Glidelogic Corp.

Address: 11264 Playa Court, Culver City, CA 90230

Phone: (310) 397-2300

Email: pr@glidelogic.ai