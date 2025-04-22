Auto Shanghai 2025: Cerence AI Partners with Industry Leaders to Showcase xUI, its Hybrid, Agentic AI Assistant Platform

SHANGHAI and BURLINGTON, Mass., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) (“Cerence AI”), a global leader pioneering conversational AI-powered user experiences, will demo Cerence xUI™, its agentic AI assistant platform that works across the edge and the cloud, for the first time at Auto Shanghai 2025. The platform will be showcased in both English and Mandarin in partnership with Great Wall Motor (GWM) and TCL, a leading consumer electronics company.

Cerence AI will demonstrate xUI in a GWM car, unveiling the future of LLM-powered in-car experiences in a real vehicle setting. In addition, in partnership with TCL, Cerence AI will showcase an in-car interaction experience integrating Cerence xUI with TCL’s Intelligent Automotive solutions in a state-of-the-art driving simulator. The demos will include:

Multi-Modal SLM – New multi-modal capabilities with CaLLM Edge™ that make in-car interactions smarter, more perceptive, and more human than ever, going far beyond pure infotainment.

New multi-modal capabilities with CaLLM Edge™ that make in-car interactions smarter, more perceptive, and more human than ever, going far beyond pure infotainment. Integrated Model Architecture – Cerence xUI leverages the CaLLM™ family of language models, third-party LLMs, real-time data sources, and contextual data from the car to create an engaging, conversational interface. In Cerence AI and TCL’s joint demo, users will also have simple access to DeepSeek.

Cerence xUI leverages the CaLLM™ family of language models, third-party LLMs, real-time data sources, and contextual data from the car to create an engaging, conversational interface. In Cerence AI and TCL’s joint demo, users will also have simple access to DeepSeek. Dual- and Multi-Seat Interaction and Multi-Screen Synchronization – Voice-controlled screen casting and operations will allow for synchronized interactions between front and rear seats, fostering collaboration among the driver, passengers, and Cerence xUI for intelligent dialogue.

Voice-controlled screen casting and operations will allow for synchronized interactions between front and rear seats, fostering collaboration among the driver, passengers, and Cerence xUI for intelligent dialogue. Smart Home Integration – Seamless connectivity between Cerence xUI and TCL’s extensive ecosystem of smart home systems, allowing for intelligent home control directly from the car.

“Auto Shanghai 2025 marks an important milestone in the Cerence xUI journey, with the first public demo of our next-gen, agentic AI platform,” said Christian Mentz, Chief Revenue Officer, Cerence AI. “We are thrilled to team up with industry leaders GWM and TCL as our innovation partners telling this exciting story to the world. With GWM, we continue our long-term partnership to bring AI innovation to their cars as they expand globally, and it’s an honor to have a GWM vehicle in our booth as the first illustration of Cerence xUI in a real car. And, we are excited to collaborate with TCL to showcase advanced in-car interaction, as well as together explore opportunities beyond automotive.”

“In the era of intelligent mobility, voice has become the most natural bridge between humans and vehicles. As a global leader in AI-powered voice technology, Cerence continues to push the boundaries of smart interaction,” said Nicole Wu, Vice President & Chief Technology Officer, GWM. “At GWM, we are proud to partner with Cerence to co-create intelligent cockpit experiences that are not only advanced, but intuitive and human centric. Looking ahead, we believe our continued collaboration will drive innovation and shape a smarter, more connected future of mobility.”

Ryan Hao, General Manager, TCL Automotive BU, said, “As TCL continues to expand its presence in the automotive sector, this collaboration underscores our shared commitment to innovative breakthroughs. By combining TCL’s cutting-edge intelligent cockpit technologies with Cerence AI’s extensive automotive experience and leading advancements in AI, we aspire to revolutionize the future of mobility through transformative opportunities.”

Cerence AI's booth at Auto Shanghai is located at NECC Shanghai, Hall 8.2, booth number 8BD002. To learn more about Cerence AI, visit www.cerence.ai, and follow the company on LinkedIn.

About Cerence Inc.

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) is a global industry leader in creating intuitive, seamless, AI-powered experiences across automotive and transportation. Leveraging decades of innovation and expertise in voice, generative AI, and large language models, Cerence powers integrated experiences that create safer, more connected, and more enjoyable journeys for drivers and passengers alike. With more than 500 million cars shipped with Cerence technology, the company partners with leading automakers, transportation OEMs, and technology companies to advance the next generation of user experiences. Cerence is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, with operations globally and a worldwide team dedicated to pushing the boundaries of AI innovation. For more information, visit www.cerence.ai.

Contact Information

