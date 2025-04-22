Daxor Corporation to Exhibit at the 45th International Society for Heart and Lung Transplant (ISHLT) Annual Meeting and Scientific Sessions

Daxor Brings Advanced Blood Volume Analysis Solutions to Elite Heart and Lung Transplantation Forum

Oak Ridge, TN, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, will attend the 45th International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation (ISHLT) Annual Meeting and Scientific Sessions. This premier event gathers approximately 3,500 international specialists in advanced heart and lung disease treatment for four days of innovative research and knowledge exchange. The conference will be held April 27-30, 2025, at the John B. Hynes Veterans Memorial Convention Center in Boston, MA.

"The ISHLT Annual Meeting provides an ideal platform to showcase Daxor's blood volume analysis technology to healthcare teams treating end-stage heart and lung patients," said Michael Feldschuh, CEO of Daxor Corporation. "Our diagnostic delivers 98% accurate data that enables personalized treatment in both inpatient and outpatient settings, improving outcomes while reducing care duration and costs."

The Company will be exhibiting at Booth 305.

About Daxor Corporation

Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), is the global leader in blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing innovation. We developed and market the BVA-100® (Blood Volume Analyzer), the only diagnostic blood test cleared by the FDA to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms. Over 65,000+ tests have been performed at leading hospital centers across the U.S., enhancing hospital performance metrics in a broad range of surgical and medical conditions, including significantly reducing mortality and readmissions in heart failure and critical care. Daxor has several ongoing trials in the areas of heart failure treatment with support from the NIH and is under contract developing analyzers to improve combat casualty care with the U.S. Department of Defense. Daxor's mission is to advance healthcare by enabling optimal fluid management with blood volume analysis. Daxor’s vision is optimal blood volume for all. For more information, please visit our website at Daxor.com . Sign up to receive news on Daxor’s innovative technology HERE .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation statements regarding the impact of hiring sales staff and expansion of our distribution channels. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risk associated with our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, FDA regulatory actions, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and additional other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Daxor does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.