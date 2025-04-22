Luckin Coffee to Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on April 29, 2025

BEIJING, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luckin Coffee Inc. (“Luckin Coffee” or the “Company”) (OTC: LKNCY) will release its first quarter 2025 financial results before the U.S. market opens on Tuesday, April 29, 2025.
The Company will hold a conference call on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at 8:00 am Eastern Time (or Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at 8:00 pm Beijing Time) to discuss the financial results and take questions live.
Participants may access the call by dialing the following numbers:
|United States Toll Free:
|+1-888-317-6003
|International:
|+1-412-317-6061
|Mainland China Toll Free:
|4001-206-115
|Hong Kong Toll Free:
|800-963-976
|Conference ID:
|6425454
The replay will be accessible through May 6, 2025, by dialing the following numbers:
|United States Toll Free:
|+1-877-344-7529
|International:
|+1-412-317-0088
|Access Code:
|8971484
Additionally, the earnings release, accompanying slides and an archived webcast of this conference call will be available at the Company's Investor Relations website at investor.lkcoffee.com.
About Luckin Coffee Inc.
Luckin Coffee (OTC: LKNCY) has pioneered a technology-driven retail network to provide coffee and other products of high quality, high convenience and high affordability to customers. Empowered by proprietary technologies, Luckin Coffee pursues its vision to build a world-class coffee brand and become a part of everyone’s daily life. Luckin Coffee was founded in 2017 and is based in China. For more information, please visit investor.lkcoffee.com.
