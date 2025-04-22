Brera Holdings Portfolio Club Juve Stabia Match vs. Sampdoria Rescheduled to May 13 Following Nationwide Mourning for Pope Francis

The Juve Stabia vs. Sampdoria match has been officially rescheduled to Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at 20:30 CET following the national mourning period for Pope Francis. Pictured: Pope Francis waves to people visiting St. Peter's Square in the Vatican in 2022 (Vincenzo Pinto/AFP/Getty Images)

Dublin, Ireland and Castellammare di Stabia, Italy, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brera Holdings PLC (“Brera Holdings” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BREA), an Ireland-based international holding company focused on expanding its global portfolio of men’s and women’s sports clubs through a multi-club ownership (“MCO”) strategy, announces that its Italy Serie B portfolio club, S.S. Juve Stabia S.r.l., the “Second Team of Naples” (“Juve Stabia”), has officially rescheduled its upcoming home fixture against Sampdoria to Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at 20:30 CET.

This adjustment follows Lega Serie B’s league-wide decision to postpone the 34th round of matches in observance of the national mourning period declared after the passing of Pope Francis. The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) and the National Olympic Committee (CONI) mandated the suspension of all football and sporting activities in Italy on Easter Monday as a unified show of respect.

Originally slated for yesterday, April 21, the Juve Stabia vs. Sampdoria match will now follow the team’s May 1 home fixture against Catanzaro, resulting in two back-to-back matches at the Stadio Romeo Menti. All tickets previously purchased for the Sampdoria match will remain valid for the rescheduled date.

In addition to the rescheduling, Juve Stabia will participate in the broader tribute coordinated by Italian football authorities, including a minute of silence observed before all matches this week.

The Company expresses its deepest condolences to the Vatican and the global Catholic community during this historic time and reaffirms its commitment to honoring the significance of this moment through the respectful conduct of its clubs and players.

ABOUT BRERA HOLDINGS PLC

Brera Holdings PLC (Nasdaq: BREA) is dedicated to expanding its social impact football business by developing a global portfolio of emerging football and sports clubs. Building on the legacy of Brera FC, which it acquired in 2022, the Company aims to create opportunities for tournament prizes, sponsorships, and professional consulting services. Brera FC, recognized as "The Third Team of Milan," has been crafting an alternative football legacy since its founding in 2000. The club also organizes the FENIX Trophy, a nonprofessional pan-European tournament acknowledged by UEFA. This tournament, which has been referred to as "the Champions League for Amateurs" by BBC Sport, has garnered significant media coverage, including from ESPN.

In its efforts to broaden its reach, Brera expanded into Africa in March 2023 by establishing Brera Tchumene FC in Mozambique, which quickly rose to the First Division after winning its post-season tournament. In April 2023, the Company acquired a 90% stake in the North Macedonian first-division team Fudbalski Klub Akademija Pandev, now known as Brera Strumica FC. Additionally, in June 2023, Brera made a strategic investment in Manchester United PLC, realizing a 74% gain. The Company has further diversified its portfolio by acquiring a majority stake in UYBA Volley, an Italian women's professional volleyball team, in July 2023, assuming control of Bayanzurkh Sporting Ilch FC, a Mongolian National Premier League team, which became Brera Ilch FC, in September 2023, and establishing a joint stock company for the North Macedonian women's football club Tiverija Strumica, now known as Brera Tiverija FC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brera Strumica FC, in June 2024.

On December 31, 2024, Brera signed of an agreement to acquire majority ownership of SS Juve Stabia srl, an Italian Serie B football club known as “The Second Team of Naples,” which will be conducted in a multi-step process, and marks a significant expansion of the Company’s MCO model. As of February 12, 2025, Brera holds a 38.46% equity ownership interest in Juve Stabia. With a strategic emphasis on bottom-up value creation, innovation-driven growth, and socially impactful outcomes, Brera Holdings has established itself as a forward-thinking leader in the global sports industry. For more information, visit www.breraholdings.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, the popularity and/or competitive success of the Company's acquired football and other sports teams, the Company's ability to attract players and staff for acquired clubs, unsuccessful acquisitions or other strategic transactions, the possibility of a decline in the popularity of football or other sports, the Company's ability to expand its fanbase, sponsors and commercial partners, general economic conditions, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable law.

Company Contact Information:

Dan McClory, Executive Chairman, Brera Holdings PLC

Email: dan@breraholdings.com



Attachment