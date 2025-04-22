Joe Pags Launches New Podcast with Salem Media Group: “Unshaken and Unafraid.”

CAMARILLO, Calif., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salem Media Group, Inc. (OTCQX: SALM) is proud to announce a powerful new addition to its growing lineup of fearless voices. Nationally syndicated talk radio host Joe Pags is launching a new podcast, “Unshaken and Unafraid.” exclusively with Salem. Joe will be doing three episodes per week.

This show marks a new chapter for one of conservative media’s boldest voices. It’s a significant step forward in Salem Media’s mission to deliver trusted conservative content across radio, television, podcasts, and streaming.

Joe Pags has interviewed hundreds of high-profile figures, including multiple exclusive conversations with President Donald J. Trump. He’s earned a reputation as a relentless truth-teller and no-nonsense commentator. But his impact has gone far beyond the mic.

They tried to silence him. They wanted to kill him.





Joe Pags has been swatted multiple times by radical leftists. Guns drawn. Lives endangered. All in a desperate attempt to shut him up.

But he didn’t flinch. He didn’t fold. Now he’s back with “Unshaken and Unafraid,” a show that pulls zero punches. This is Joe Pags, unleashed. The stories they bury. The truth they fear. The fight they started.

“This is more than a podcast. It’s a platform for real talk in a world drowning in propaganda,” said Joe Pags. “They’ve tried everything to shut me up, but I’m getting louder. Salem understands our fight, and I’m honored to team up with them.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Joe Pags to the Salem Podcast Network,” said Brad Parscale, Chief Strategy Officer at Salem Media Group. “He brings massive credibility, a loyal national audience, and the courage that’s desperately needed right now. This show is going to shake things up.”

“Unshaken and Unafraid” will feature exclusive interviews, bold commentary, and behind-the-scenes insight into the stories the mainstream won’t touch. It will be available across Salem’s platforms.

