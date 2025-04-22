Allied Universal Named Subcontractor of the Year for Security Work at Naval Shipyards

IRVINE, Calif., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Universal®, the world’s leading security and facility services company, is proud to announce it has been named BAE Systems 2024 Subcontractor of the Year. The global defense and aerospace company recognized Allied Universal for its successful expansion of high-level security operations at all three of BAE Systems U.S. shipyards, which support both U.S. Navy ships and commercial vessels.

“Allied Universal is honored to receive the 2024 Subcontractor of the Year award from BAE Systems,” said Steve Jones, global chairman and CEO of Allied Universal. “This recognition reflects the dedication and professionalism of our security teams who work tirelessly to support mission-critical operations at BAE Systems’ shipyards. We are proud to play a role in helping to safeguard facilities that are vital to national defense and maritime commerce.”

Allied Universal provides security services to all U.S.-based BAE Systems shipyards. They are located in in Jacksonville, Fla., Norfolk, Va., and San Diego.

BAE Systems is a leading provider of ship repair, maintenance and modernization services to the U.S. Navy’s fleet of combatant ships in their homeports; refit and hauling services for commercial and privately held vessels; and fabrication services for the submarine industrial base.

About Allied Universal

The world’s leading security and facility services provider and trusted partner to more than 400 of the FORTUNE 500, Allied Universal® delivers unparalleled customer relationships, innovative solutions, cutting-edge smart technologies and tailored services that enable clients to focus on their core businesses. With operations in over 100 countries, Allied Universal is the third-largest private employer in North America and seventh in the world. Annual revenue is approximately $22 billion. There is no greater purpose and responsibility than serving and helping to safeguard customers, communities and people. For more information, visit www.aus.com.

