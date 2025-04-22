Former Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg Joins Manatt

SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP, a multidisciplinary, integrated professional services firm, announced the arrival of National Advisor Darrell Steinberg to the Firm’s Government Advocacy & Contracting team. With over three decades of experience, including serving as President Pro Tempore of the California Senate and most recently the 56th Mayor of Sacramento, Steinberg boosts Manatt’s presence in the region and acts as a strategic partner for clients across California. In addition to his work at Manatt, he will continue to provide consultancy services through his recently opened independent firm, Steinberg Mediation and Consulting. Also joining Manatt’s Government Advocacy & Contracting team is Legislative Advisor Chris Dombrowski, bringing an understanding of state agencies and the Legislature that will be invaluable to clients doing business in California.

“Throughout his career, Darrell has served the people of California and helped shape some of the state’s most impactful legislation and public policy, and his arrival in our Sacramento office—led by Partner Tom McMorrow—further enhances Manatt’s position as the go-to partner for clients’ legal, policy and regulatory needs on the West Coast,” said Manatt CEO and Managing Partner Donna L. Wilson. “Also as seen with the arrival of Chris, who brings deep government experience having held leadership roles within the Governor’s Administration, Manatt continues to be uniquely positioned to advise clients across state and local issues on business, legal and policy priorities.”

At Manatt, Steinberg will support the Firm’s capabilities in regulatory and state offerings to help clients understand, anticipate and respond to regulatory hurdles. His political acumen and deep knowledge of the California government will inform solutions to clients’ most complex legal, governmental and political challenges.

Dombrowski will leverage his experience as the former Chief Deputy Director for the California Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development to provide guidance to clients across public policy, legislative strategy and executive agency operations. He brings experience and relationships from California’s highest levels of state government and political leadership and will enhance the Firm’s work with clients that are navigating California’s business climate—particularly the regulations—impacting their business strategy and operations.

“As one of California’s foremost elected officials, Darrell joins other highly respected National Advisors in our government group, including San Diego’s Rich Leib and Los Angeles’ Wendy Greuel, fortifying our bench across the entire state,” said Brandon D. Young, partner and leader of Manatt’s Government Advocacy and Contracting practice. “We’re also thrilled to welcome Chris, as both of them exemplify the type of leaders that embody the Firm’s commitment to public service and reflect the traditions of our government practice, not just in California but across the country.”

Steinberg has served the Sacramento community and the state of California for over three decades, having represented his home district as a member of the California State Senate—for which he was President Pro Tempore for six years—and serving in the California State Assembly before that. In these roles, he authored legislation across many areas of public policy, including mental health, education, housing and homelessness, workplace safety and environmental reform, among others. From 2016 to 2024, Steinberg served as the 56th Mayor of Sacramento, guiding the city through countless reforms and initiatives. As leader of California’s Big City Mayors, he secured a statewide commitment to address homelessness and made Sacramento a model.

Throughout his career, Steinberg has been a strong advocate for mental health care, helping to author landmark pieces of legislation, such as the Mental Health Services Act, a first-of-its-kind program that significantly boosted mental health funding and care for Californians. He also founded the Steinberg Institute, which is a leading voice on mental health policy and legislation in California.

“Having been intimately involved in the California community for most of my career, I’ve long been familiar with Manatt and have always been impressed with its dedication to civic engagement and collaborative approach to client service,” said Steinberg. “As I continue my commitment to serve the city of Sacramento, I look forward to working with Manatt’s cross-industry teams of lawyers and consultants to provide the strategic and political insights that will help clients and their businesses succeed, while improving the lives of the communities in which they operate.”

While at the California Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development, Dombrowski played a pivotal role in shaping statewide economic development initiatives and key policy areas impacting California’s economy. He collaborated with businesses across key industries—including entertainment, clean energy, technology and logistics—and brought a keen understanding of state policy on economic and workforce development, in addition to small business support, across the state. Previously, he was a senior policy consultant in the Office of the Lieutenant Governor, where he advised on legislative and economic issues.

“As one of the leading firms in California, Manatt is the ideal place for me to build on my public sector experience in state and local government and support clients that are working to adjust to an increasingly complex regulatory landscape,” said Dombrowski. “I’m thrilled to be joining such a noteworthy team of multidisciplinary professionals as we continue to find solutions to clients’ legal and business challenges, especially as the policy environment continues to rapidly shift and evolve.”

Steinberg and Dombrowski join the Firm’s roster of legal and consulting professionals who have also joined over the last year across core industry sectors, including Digital and Technology (Tod Cohen and Vejay Lalla); Financial Services (Hope Adams, Warren Biro, Bill Broome, Haley Fiallo, Mike Katz, James Williams, Troy Zander); Government and Regulatory (Richard Leib); Health Care (Haider Andazola, Patrick Brennan, Doug Brown, Tom Cassels, Pat Cerundolo, Richard Cho, Mandy Cohen, Christina (Chrissy) Farr, Dr. Shamiram (Shami) Feinglass, Vin Gupta, Erin Estey Hertzog, Kendall Hussey, Jason Klimek, Ross Margulies, John O’Brien, Tina Papagiannopoulos, Melindah Sharma, Alexander Somodevilla, Joshua Tauber, Jerome (Jerry) Tichner and Shaina Zurlin); and Cross-Industry Litigation (Schuyler G. Carroll).

Steinberg earned his J.D. from the University of California, Davis School of Law and his B.A. from the University of California, Los Angeles.

Dombrowski earned his B.A. from the University of California, Davis.

About Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP

Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP, is a leading professional services firm, providing integrated legal and consulting services to a global client base. With offices strategically located in California (Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco, Sacramento and Silicon Valley), New York (New York City and Albany), Chicago, Washington, D.C. and Boston, the Firm represents sophisticated clients—including Fortune 500, middle-market and emerging companies—across a range of industry sectors such as health care; financial services; entertainment; digital and technology; and energy, environmental and real estate. For more information, visit www.manatt.com.

CONTACT:

Samuel Eisele 212.704.1998

Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP