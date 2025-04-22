Nashville-based Healthcare Consulting Group, FKP Advisors, joins the Board of Directors of Healthcare Integrated Technologies Inc.

Knoxville, TN, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Integrated Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: HITC), a global leader in AI-driven safety and monitoring solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of FKP Advisors LLC, a Nashville-based healthcare consulting group, to its Board of Directors. FKP Advisors LLC board seat will be on a rotational basis with its founding partners: Larry Kloess III serving in the first year, followed by Jim Fitzgerald in the second year, and Ben Pope in the third Year.

Mr. Kloess is a healthcare executive with over 40 years of leadership experience in hospital and physician group management. Mr. Fitzgerald served as the founding President and CEO of HealthTrust Purchasing Group, where he oversaw its initial formation in 1999. Prior to founding HealthTrust, he served as President of HCA’s supply chain services, as well as several other leadership roles within HCA. Mr. Pope has over 35 years’ experience in the medical and healthcare field.

“We are thrilled to welcome the founding partners of FKP Advisors to our Board of Directors,” said Scott Boruff, CEO of Healthcare Integrated Technologies. “Their deep experience in healthcare and medical and their respective perspectives, will be invaluable as we continue to scale our platform, expand our market presence, and advance our mission of revolutionizing school, healthcare, transportation and commercial building monitoring and security, utilizing our proprietary AI technology.”

“We are honored to join the board of Healthcare Integrated Technologies, at such a pivotal time in its journey, said Mr. Kloess. “HITC is at the forefront of AI-driven innovation, and we look forward to supporting its mission and long-term vision, as it continues to drive meaningful impact in helping save lives in the various industries in which it serves.”

As HITC continues to innovate and grow, the appointment of FKP Advisors underscores the Company’s commitment to securing top-tier leadership, to advance its vision and create a lasting impact on the ambient AI safety space.

About Healthcare Integrated Technologies Inc.

Healthcare Integrated Technologies Inc. is a publicly traded, fully reporting audited company specializing in ambient AI technology solutions, dedicated to enhancing safety and security across various sectors, including healthcare, education, transportation, manufacturing, incarceration, and commercial industries. The Company’s mission is to help save lives worldwide by developing advanced AI technologies designed to enhance situational awareness and mitigate risks in critical environments. The Company is currently marketing five products and solutions, including its initial product, SafeSpace® Fall Monitoring, which utilizes advanced AI monitoring tools to enhance resident safety in senior living, reduce the risk of injuries, and improve overall care efficiency. Additionally, the Company has expanded its services and offerings beyond senior living facilities, into schools and transportation where it has recently launched several innovative solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are subject to uncertainty and may not come to fruition. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement including statements that list numbers and dates.

