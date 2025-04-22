Topline Financial Credit Union Members and Employees Give Back to the Local Twin Cities Communities During March Minnesota Foodshare Month

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopLine Financial Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based member-owned financial services cooperative , held a food drive during the month of March for the MN FoodShare March Campaign benefitting three local non-profits, Community Emergency Assistance Programs (CEAP), Hope 4 Youth and Keystone Community Services. TopLine members and employees generously donated non-perishable food items of canned vegetables, soups, rice, dry pasta, and more to help fight hunger in our local communities.

Employees were able to participate by donating non-perishable food items and money in exchange for a “Foundation Friday/Saturday” sticker, allowing them to wear jeans to work. TopLine and community members could also purchase items from an Amazon Wishlist or Target Registry and have them delivered directly to TopLine, and in return delivered to the charitable partners. When the program ended TopLine employees and members had donated over 574 pounds of food items and $1,155 in cash to assist local individuals and families.

"We frequently receive feedback from our non-profit partners that food supplies decrease during the initial months of the year following a surge in holiday donations," said Mick Olson, President and CEO of TopLine Financial Credit Union. "Through the generous contributions of our TopLine family, including members and employees, we aim to alleviate some of the stress associated with food insecurity. By collaborating with other donors, we are optimistic that our collective efforts will strengthen our local communities and provide vital support to those in need of food assistance."

Minnesota FoodShare began its work in 1982 as a campaign advanced by congregations to restock food shelves in the 7-county Twin Cities Metropolitan Area. The effort was so successful, and the need so evident, the March campaign became a statewide initiative just one year later and is now in its 44th year. Minnesota Foodshare March Campaign is the largest grassroots food and fund drive in the state and helps support the capacity of nearly 300 food shelves. Each year, CEAP, Hope 4 Youth and Keystone Community Services participate in the statewide food and fund drive to restock pantry shelves.

Community Emergency Assistance Programs (CEAP), serving Hennepin and Anoka Counties, is a community-based, non-profit agency dedicated to providing information, referrals, advocacy and assistance to local communities. Visit www.ceap.org to learn more.

Hope 4 Youth is a nonprofit organization in Anoka County that helps young people, ages 16-24, who are experiencing homelessness in the northern Twin Cities metro area. To learn more, visit www.hope4youthmn.org.

Keystone Community Services is a community-based volunteer organization in St. Paul that helps thousands of low-income individuals and families in the East Metro Area. Keystone’s mission is to strengthen the capacity of individuals and families to improve their quality of life. Visit www.keystoneservices.org to learn more.

TopLine Financial Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based credit union, is Minnesota’s 9th largest credit union, with assets of over $1.1 billion and serves over 70,000 members. Established in 1935, the not-for-profit financial cooperative offers a complete line of financial services from its ten branch locations — in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Champlin, Circle Pines, Coon Rapids, Forest Lake, Maple Grove, Plymouth, St. Francis and in St. Paul’s Como Park — as well as by phone and online at www.TopLinecu.com or www.ahcu.coop. Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Anoka, Benton, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Hennepin, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Pine, Ramsey, Scott, Sherburne, Washington and Wright counties in Minnesota and their immediate family members, as well as employees and retirees of Anoka Hennepin School District #11, Anoka Technical College, Federal Premium Ammunition, Hoffman Enclosures, Inc., GRACO, Inc., and their subsidiaries. Visit us on our Facebook or Instagram. To learn more about the credit union’s foundation, visit www.TopLinecu.com/Foundation.

