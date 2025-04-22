Abell Pest Control Highlights Importance of Early Prevention for Carpenter Ant Infestations

Toronto, Ontario, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With warmer weather just around the corner, Abell Pest Control warns homeowners to watch for carpenter ants, whose activity spikes with warmer weather. These pests are one of the leading causes of wood damage in Canadian homes, especially in the Fraser Valley, British Columbia. Left unchecked, carpenter ants can cause significant structural damage, making early detection and prevention critical.

"In British Columbia, we saw a 30% increase in carpenter ant activity between 2023 and 2024, largely due to the unusually warm spring weather," said Abimbola Fagbamiye, Director, Regional Operations (Western Canada), Abell Pest Control. "This surge in carpenter ant populations is a clear sign of the growing problem homeowners are facing.”

What do Carpenter Ants Look Like?

Carpenter ants are large, black or reddish-black ants, ranging from 7 to 13 mm (¼ to ½ inch). They have a smooth, rounded thorax with a narrow "waist" and a shiny, segmented appearance. Unlike termites, carpenter ants have a "pinched" waist and are not pale in colour.

Signs of a Carpenter Ant Infestation:

Small piles of sawdust that contain insect body parts around your home

Rustling sounds coming from inside the walls

Hollow-sounding wood when tapped

Piles of insect wings near windows

Live ants, particularly active in the evening

Tips to Reduce the Risk of Carpenter Ants:

Eliminate standing water and moisture around your property. Use a dehumidifier in damp areas such as crawlspaces, basements, and attics.

Carpenter ants prefer moist wood; therefore, any water leak from faulty plumbing or roof leaks must be repaired to eliminate favourable conditions for ants.

Trim back tree branches and plants that touch your home.

Seal any cracks or gaps on the exterior of your house with cement or silicone caulk.

Store firewood and other wood materials at least 6 meters from your home and raise them at least 12 cm off the ground.

"Carpenter ants tunnel through wood to build nests, weakening structures like walls and beams," said Fagbamiye. "Delaying action makes the problem harder to control and more expensive. Early intervention limits damage and prevents further spread. Addressing moisture or rotting wood helps keep them from returning."

