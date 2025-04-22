Wondr Health launches industry-first advanced weight and obesity management solution with flexible cost-sharing options to control GLP-1 and total benefits spend

Dallas, TX, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wondr Health, the proven and trusted leader in digital, evidence-based lifestyle support and behavior-change interventions for full-spectrum weight and obesity management, today announced expansions to its comprehensive metabolic health programs to help employers prevent and manage the most common and expensive weight-related chronic health conditions while mitigating the financial risks associated with GLP-1 coverage. Now with the flexibility to support all organizations and all benefit plan designs, Wondr Advanced delivers the same expert, personalized clinical care with a GLP-1 self-pay option for eligible employees.

“GLP-1s represent a significant advancement in the treatment of obesity,” says Tim Church, MD, MPH, PHD, Chief Medical Officer, Wondr Health. “With new cost-sharing options available through Wondr Advanced, we’ll be able to help so many more people access safe, effective weight-loss medications with the best wraparound lifestyle support that’s personalized for lasting weight loss and whole-person health improvements. In fact, Wondr Health will be able to offer these medications, along with program costs, at a lower rate than what is currently available in the DTC market.”

In addition to adding the GLP-1 self-pay option, Wondr Health’s core program for lifestyle and behavior support has expanded to offer live, 1:1 visits with nutrition experts and condition-specific care pathways for diabetes, heart disease, musculoskeletal issues and menopause. From prevention to chronic condition support, Wondr Health delivers a white-glove, personalized employee experience with programs that can be customized to optimize every employer’s benefit design and support broad employee populations with proven outcomes, third-party validated ROI and meaningful performance guarantees to mitigate financial risk:

4.6x: third-party validated ROI delivered in the plan year with net savings of $1,154 per participant per year.

10.6 pounds: average weight loss with digital lifestyle and behavioral support through Wondr Plus.

25 pounds: sustained average weight loss at a year when digital lifestyle and behavioral support is combined with tailored GLP-1 prescribing and medication management through Wondr Advanced.

50%: number of Wondr participants who reversed Metabolic Syndrome, a cluster of conditions like high blood pressure, high blood sugar and excess body fat that increase the risk of heart disease, stroke and type 2 diabetes.

5% to 15%: weight loss tied to Wondr Health performance guarantees.

“Wondr Advanced provides employers the ultimate in financial control—a model where they can opt to cover none, some, or all GLP-1 costs. And with effective GLP-1 utilization control mechanisms like a prior auth program, step therapy, and deprescribing protocol, there is no disruption to rebates,” said Scott Paddock, CEO of Wondr Health. “Our programs are personalized to help individuals achieve their unique health goals, and we apply the same spirit of customization by expanding our capabilities to fit employers’ diverse needs, deliver better health outcomes, contain medication costs, and supercharge ROI.”



Some estimates project that up to 50% of individuals who start taking GLP-1s discontinue them within 6 months, leading to weight regain and other associated negative health effects. Better support is needed for adherence to prevent weight regain, manage side effects and other psychological challenges and build lifestyle changes that are needed for long-term success.

Last fall, Wondr Health announced their core behavior-change program would have more intensive behavioral weight-loss interventions to promote medication adherence, manage side effects, and help employees achieve and sustain clinically meaningful health improvements. “Wondr Health is dedicated to continuously evolving our programs and capabilities to meet the changing needs of employers and individuals,” said Scott Paddock, CEO of Wondr Health.



For more information, visit www.wondrhealth.com

###

ABOUT WONDR HEALTH

Wondr Health improves access to multimodal, evidence-based behavioral and lifestyle interventions, weight-loss medication management and chronic condition support pathways for full-spectrum weight and obesity care. Born in the benefits space in 2007, Wondr Health starts with behavior change to treat the root cause of chronic health conditions, improve health outcomes and quality of life, and prevent and reduce health-care costs. Powered by data-driven engagement expertise and personalized programming, and supported by expert content, coaches and clinicians, Wondr Health programs help everyone achieve long-term weight loss, improve movement, reduce stress and anxiety, build healthy eating habits, get better sleep, and more. For more information, visit www.wondrhealth.com.

