EVAI Introduces Dual Powertrain Platform Solution for Integrated Fleet Management

JACKSON, Wyo., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EVAI, a pioneering company specializing in advanced fleet data analytics and AI-driven solutions for fleet management, is proud to announce the launch of its innovative Dual Platform solution. This technology is designed to address the critical challenges faced by fleet operators, offering a comprehensive and OEM agnostic approach to Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) management for both internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles and electric vehicles (EVs) in a single platform.

Why the Dual Platform Solution is Needed

Fleet operators today are increasingly tasked with managing diverse vehicle types, including both ICE vehicles and EVs. The transition to electrification presents numerous challenges, such as high upfront costs, charging infrastructure concerns, and the need for accurate financial modeling. Traditional fleet management systems often fall short, lacking the advanced tools and real-time data necessary to make informed decisions when evaluating lowest TCO, highest uptime vehicle options. EVAI's Dual Platform solution addresses these gaps by providing a unified, data-driven approach to managing mixed fleets in a single dashboard.

Challenges Solved by the Dual Platform Solution

The Dual Platform solution from EVAI is designed to solve several key challenges:

Comprehensive TCO Analysis: By offering an agnostic view of TCO data, the Dual Platform enables fleet managers to accurately compare the costs and benefits of ICE and EVs. This comprehensive analysis includes acquisition costs, EVSE infrastructure, maintenance expenses, fuel consumption, and depreciation, ensuring that decisions are based on complete and unbiased information. Enhanced Maintenance Strategies: The platform's advanced predictive analytics and real-time telematics integration allow for proactive maintenance planning. Fleet managers can identify potential issues before they occur, reducing downtime and maintenance costs. Optimized Fleet Composition: With detailed insights into vehicle performance and operational efficiency, fleet managers can optimize their fleet composition, selecting the best vehicles for their specific needs and maximizing overall efficiency and uptime. Support for Electrification: The Dual Platform provides critical data and insights needed for a successful transition to EVs. This includes evaluating the feasibility of electrification, understanding infrastructure requirements, and managing the operational costs of EVs.

A Critical Differentiator in the Industry

EVAI's Dual Platform solution serves as an important differentiator in the fleet management industry. Unlike traditional systems that may favor specific OEMs or lack comprehensive data integration, the Dual Platform offers an unbiased, holistic view of fleet operations. This OEM agnostic approach ensures that fleet managers have access to the most accurate and relevant data and analysis, enabling them to make informed decisions that enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and support sustainability goals.

"The introduction of our Dual Platform solution marks a significant milestone for the fleet management industry," said Ian Gardner, CEO of EVAI. "By providing a comprehensive, agnostic view of TCO data, we empower fleet managers to make smarter, data-driven decisions. This solution not only addresses the immediate challenges of managing mixed fleets but also supports the broader transition to electrification. At EVAI, we are committed to driving innovation and delivering solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. The Dual Platform is a testament to our dedication to excellence and our vision for the future of fleet management."

For more information on the Dual Platform solution and how EVAI supports fleet decision-making, please visit www.goev.ai.

About EVAI:

EVAI is a pioneering company specializing in advanced data analytics and AI-driven solutions for fleet management. Our mission is to empower fleet managers with the tools and insights they need to optimize their operations, reduce costs, and transition to sustainable electric vehicle (EV) fleets. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, predictive analytics, and real-time data, EVAI provides comprehensive solutions that address the challenges of Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) tracking and EV adoption. Our innovative platform enables fleet managers to make informed decisions, enhance efficiency, and achieve their sustainability goals. For more information, visit www.goev.ai.