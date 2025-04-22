Massachusetts Customer Wins $1,000 a Week for Life From Digital Scratch Game on Lotto.com

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotto.com , the nation's first online lottery platform to digitally deliver draw games and scratch tickets, is excited to celebrate another customer who has won big in Massachusetts. Massachusetts resident Jaclyn M. claimed the grand prize from the "$1,000 A Week For Life" Digital Scratch game.

Jaclyn rarely played the lottery, but just five days after a coworker persuaded her to try Lotto.com, she won the grand prize! True to the saying, 'third time’s the charm,' Jaclyn’s third order on the platform resulted in her significant win. Born and raised in Massachusetts, she has long aspired to own a home and is thrilled to give her children and dogs the larger space they deserve.

In October 2024, Lotto.com became the first lottery courier to deliver scratch tickets digitally in Massachusetts. As with all tickets ordered on the Lotto.com platform, the Massachusetts lottery ticket helps contribute incremental funds to meaningful commonwealth-run programs including local aid for public safety staffing and equipment, snow removal, local road improvements, school services, programs for seniors and more.

“We are thrilled to celebrate another big win in Massachusetts on the Lotto.com platform, marking the third newsworthy win since we launched in the state late last year,” said Thomas Metzger, CEO of Lotto.com Inc. “We’re incredibly proud of the overwhelming success we’ve seen in Massachusetts in a very short time.”

In the fiscal year 2023, the Massachusetts Lottery returned a record $1.2 billion in net profit to the Commonwealth for distribution of unrestricted local aid to the 351 towns and cities in Massachusetts, which Lotto.com is honored to now be contributing to. Along with their phenomenal returns, the Commonwealth boasts both the highest scratch and total per capita lottery sales in the country. The Massachusetts Lottery has generated over $155 billion in revenue and returned over $33 billion in net profit to the Commonwealth since its inception in 1972.

Lotto.com currently offers draw games to customers in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, and Texas, with plans to expand into more jurisdictions in the near future. Additionally, Digital Scratch tickets are currently available in Arizona, Colorado, Nebraska, Massachusetts, Ohio, Oregon and Texas.

Customers on Lotto.com can order official state lottery tickets for popular lottery games including Powerball® and Mega Millions® and digital scratch tickets on their phone, tablet, laptop, or desktop computer.

ABOUT LOTTO.COM INC.

Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, Lotto.com is the first digital platform for ordering official state lottery draw and scratch games on both mobile and web based platforms. As a lottery courier enabling user participation in the U.S. State Lotteries, Lotto.com helps the lottery contribute incremental funds to state-run programs across education, parks, emergency responders, veterans' health and other important services. In June 2023, Lotto.com introduced the first-to-market Digital Scratch tickets, which are currently available in Arizona, Colorado, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Ohio, Oregon and Texas. Lotto.com is currently available in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon and Texas, with plans to expand to additional states in the near future.

