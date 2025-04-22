BloFin Among the First Four Exchanges Worldwide to Support Full Unified Trading Account (UTA)





MAJURO, Marshall Islands, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BloFin announces its achievement as one of the first four global exchanges—alongside OKX, Bybit, and Gate.io—to offer full Unified Trading Account (UTA) functionality to all users. This milestone reflects BloFin's rapid product innovation and its commitment to delivering an institutional-grade trading experience, engineered for performance, capital efficiency, and operational flexibility.

The latest update marks the complete rollout of Unified Trading Account Mode for all sub-accounts, allowing for the seamless management of Spot and Perpetual Futures positions within a single interface. At the same time, BloFin has officially launched Cross-Currency Margin Mode for sub-accounts, allowing users to utilize multiple asset types as collateral, enhancing margin efficiency and improving risk management across positions.

To ensure a seamless transition and support a wide range of user preferences, the Master Account will continue operating under the traditional mode, ensuring a balanced experience for both new users and long-time traders. Sub-accounts, on the other hand, offer access to advanced features under the UTA framework.

To accommodate diverse trading needs, BloFin offers three distinct account modes :

Spot Trading Mode – Tailored for users trading without leverage. This mode supports only spot trading and does not permit access to perpetual futures, copy trading (as trader or follower), trading bots, or the use of futures bonuses or vouchers.

– Tailored for users trading without leverage. This mode supports only spot trading and does not permit access to perpetual futures, copy trading (as trader or follower), trading bots, or the use of futures bonuses or vouchers. Spot and Futures Trading Mode (Default) – Provides access to both spot and perpetual futures trading, along with copy trading functionality, trading bots, and the ability to utilize futures bonuses and vouchers. This mode also supports Single-Currency Margin , enabling users to consolidate margins across positions with the same settlement asset and offset unrealized PnL.

– Provides access to both spot and perpetual futures trading, along with copy trading functionality, trading bots, and the ability to utilize futures bonuses and vouchers. This mode also supports , enabling users to consolidate margins across positions with the same settlement asset and offset unrealized PnL. Multi-Currency Margin Mode – Available to accounts with an equity balance of 10,000 USDT or more, this mode allows users to post multiple cryptocurrencies as collateral for perpetual futures trading. Collateral is valued in USD, and margin obligations are shared across positions settled in different currencies. This mode enables cross-asset PnL offsetting but may also introduce spot trading liabilities and cross-currency liquidation risk.



Together, these account modes provide traders with flexible, professional-grade tools to match their strategy, capital size, and risk appetite, underscoring BloFin's ongoing commitment to building a comprehensive and customizable trading ecosystem.

About BloFin

​BloFin is a top-tier cryptocurrency exchange that specializes in futures trading. The platform offers 480+ USDT-M perpetual pairs, spot trading, copy trading, API access, unified account management, and advanced sub-account solutions. Committed to security and compliance, BloFin integrates Fireblocks and Chainalysis to ensure robust asset protection. By partnering with top affiliates, BloFin delivers scalable trading solutions, efficient fund management, and enhanced flexibility for professional traders. ​As the constant sponsor of TOKEN2049, BloFin continues to expand its global presence, reinforcing its position as the place “WHERE WHALES ARE MADE.” For more information, visit BloFin's official website at https://www.blofin.com .

