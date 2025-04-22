Tive Expands ESG Initiatives Across Global Supply Chains via Earth Day Reforestation Effort

BOSTON, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tive , a global leader in supply chain and logistics visibility technology, is honoring the 55th anniversary of Earth Day with a new sustainability milestone: 500 trees planted in partnership with Treeapp, the global tree planting organization. Building on Tive’s award-winning Green Program , the initiative signals how tech-forward logistics providers can extend their own Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) commitments while delivering solutions that help corporate leaders improve circularity and deliver on sustainability and climate goals.

“As e-waste rises globally and supply chains become more complex, the responsibility to innovate sustainably has never been more urgent,” said Krenar Komoni, CEO and Founder of Tive. “We are doing our part: by planting 500 trees with Treeapp and by designing low-waste tracking solutions (recyclable and non-lithium based) to show how businesses can scale climate action while bringing sustainable logistics technologies to market. This is about more than offsetting emissions; it’s about reimagining what responsible innovation looks like.”

With environmental risks on the rise and global ESG mandates tightening, businesses face new pressure to climate-proof supply chain operations. Tive helps hundreds of leading brands improve operations and build sustainable, resilient logistics networks via real-time location and condition data for every shipment. Equipped with actionable insights, supply chain leaders can reduce waste, optimize routes to lower carbon offsets, and simplify ESG reporting to reduce risk and streamline compliance.

In addition to removing over 54 tons of CO₂ and restoring more than 3,000 square meters of land through its work with Treeapp, Tive has introduced a suite of high-impact initiatives that turn ESG ambition into action, including:

A new Rapid Return & Recycle Program , launched in 2024 to simplify tracker returns as part of the Green Program. Shippers get a box of return kits from Tive to include on every outgoing shipment—making it easy to encourage receivers to return trackers to Tive for recycling, and providing a low-effort, low-cost way to reduce landfill-bound waste.

, launched in 2024 to simplify tracker returns as part of the Green Program. Shippers get a box of return kits from Tive to include on every outgoing shipment—making it easy to encourage receivers to return trackers to Tive for recycling, and providing a low-effort, low-cost way to reduce landfill-bound waste. The world’s first non-lithium tracker designed for supply chains . The Solo 5G Non-Lithium tracker delivers real-time visibility into location, temperature, humidity, shock, and light—powered by a safer, air carrier-approved battery that cuts down on electronic waste.

. The delivers real-time visibility into location, temperature, humidity, shock, and light—powered by a safer, air carrier-approved battery that cuts down on electronic waste. The Green Impact Leader Award , a sustainability-focused industry recognition which honors Tive customers returning the highest volume of trackers for reuse and recycling. Recipients of the inaugural 2024 award included GEODIS, Dexcom, and Taylor Farms, among other leading brands setting the standard for circular logistics.



Tive continues to lead with solutions that deliver both environmental value and supply chain performance. For more information about Tive’s ESG and sustainability efforts, including its Green Program, visit tive.com/sustainability .

About Tive

Tive is the global leader in supply chain and logistics visibility technology. Nearly 1,000 global shippers, logistics service providers, and retailers use Tive to monitor shipment location and condition in real time, gain actionable insights, and ensure end-customer satisfaction. Tive’s cloud platform, patented sensor technology, and 24/7 Live Monitoring services reduce excursions and delays, minimize rejected loads, and decrease theft, damage, and spoilage. Customers count on Tive to ensure that shipments are delivered on time and in full—because every shipment matters. For more information, visit www.tive.com .