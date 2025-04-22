Brandon Hall Group Opens Submissions for 2025 Technology Excellence Awards - The Gold Standard in EdTech and HR Technology Innovation

Boca Raton, FL, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two distinct technology award tracks are now accepting submissions:

• Technology Excellence Awards (Open: April 21, 2025 | Deadline: September 12, 2025)

• Education Technology Excellence Awards (Open: April 21, 2025 | Deadline: September 12, 2025)

These prestigious award programs recognize groundbreaking technology implementations that have delivered exceptional business impact across Learning and Development, Talent Management, Sales Enablement, Future of Work, and other critical areas.

"Technology continues to reshape how organizations operate, innovate, and create value," said Mike Cooke, CEO of Brandon Hall Group. "Our Technology Excellence Awards spotlight those innovations that truly move the needle—the solutions that don't just promise transformation but actually deliver measurable results. As AI and other advanced technologies become increasingly prevalent, these awards provide a crucial benchmark for excellence in an ever-evolving landscape."

The Technology Excellence Awards program features more than 80 categories spanning critical domains including AI-powered solutions, mobile technology, sales enablement platforms, talent management systems, and emerging tech innovations. The Education Technology Excellence Awards encompass 35+ categories recognizing breakthroughs in adaptive learning, STREAM education, personalized learning platforms, and more.

What distinguishes Brandon Hall Group's Excellence Awards is the rigorous evaluation process. Each submission is assessed by an international panel of independent industry experts and Brandon Hall Group senior analysts based on:

Innovation and technological advancement

Unique application and implementation strategy

Measurable business impact and ROI

Overall effectiveness and user experience

"These awards spotlight not just the technologies themselves, but the strategic vision and execution that make them truly transformative," said Rachel Cooke, Chief Operating Officer of Brandon Hall Group. "Winners represent the absolute cutting edge of what's possible when innovative technology meets expert implementation."

Winners will be announced on December 4, 2025, with award recipients receiving prestigious recognition and global visibility for their achievements.

For more details, submission guidelines, and to explore past winners, visit: https://excellenceawards.brandonhall.com/

