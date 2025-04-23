LEI: 2138002M5U5K4OUMVV62

Ringkjøbing Landbobank Aktieselskab (the “Issuer”)

Notice of Issuer Call

to the holders of

DKK 450,000,000 Callable Non-Preferred Senior Floating Rate Notes due May 2026

ISIN code: DK0030488614 (the “Notes”)





Notice is hereby given to holders of the Notes that, pursuant to the Final Terms dated 11 May 2021 applicable to the Notes, the Issuer will redeem all outstanding Notes on the Optional Redemption Date, 19 May 2025.

The Notes will be redeemed at the Optional Redemption Amount together with accrued interest to (but excluding) the Optional Redemption Date. The Optional Redemption Amount of each Note will be DKK 1,000,000 per Calculation Amount.

The Issuer confirms that it has obtained the consent of the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority to redeem the Notes.

The Issuer will request the London Stock Exchange to cancel the trading of the Notes on the London Stock Exchange's regulated market and the listing of the Notes on the Official List of the London Stock Exchange effective from 19 May 2025.

Date: 23 April 2025





Ringkjøbing Landbobank Aktieselskab





John Fisker Lars Hindø

CEO Chief of staff

Attachment