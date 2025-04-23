Cynomi Secures $37M in Series B Funding to Expand Agentic AI Cybersecurity Platform Capabilities for Service Providers

Tel Aviv, Israel, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cynomi, a leading vCISO platform provider for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs), today announced the successful completion of its $37 million Series B funding round. The round was co-led by Insight Partners and Entrée Capital, with continued support from existing investors Canaan, Flint Capital, and S16VC. This strategic investment is set to accelerate product development and global expansion, further cementing Cynomi’s position as the standard cybersecurity agentic AI platform for service providers of all types.

Cynomi saw 3x ARR growth during 2024, following a 4.5x increase the previous year. The company, which currently supports MSPs, MSSPs, consultancies, and telcos, will use the funding to serve a broader range of service providers, including integrators and resellers. The investment will also enable Cynomi to scale its sales operations in the US and drive further expansion throughout Europe.

“With Cynomi, we have cut our cybersecurity management time and human capital needs by 50%,” said Chad Fullerton, VP of Information Security at ECI, a NYC-based, leading MSP for financial services. “Thanks to this efficiency, we've doubled our customer base, and achieved 100% adoption among our GRC customers - it's been a game-changing investment for our business.”

"This funding marks a pivotal moment in our journey, allowing us to enhance our agentic cybersecurity capabilities while also supporting the go-to-market efforts of service providers worldwide," said David Primor, Ph.D., Co-founder and CEO of Cynomi. "With this investment, we aim to empower all types of service providers to deliver superior cybersecurity services - significantly enhancing productivity by more than 70% and driving scalable growth across their customer portfolios. This comes as Cynomi seeks to set a new industry standard for cybersecurity and compliance management just as the vCISO market is experiencing rapid growth driven by accelerated demand for cybersecurity services."

Cynomi plans to advance its platform in two key directions: adding more cutting-edge cybersecurity capabilities and strengthening the ability of service providers to market and deliver security and compliance solutions effectively, in a climate where these services are in high demand and the vCISO market is quickly growing. By leveraging an AI-driven platform packed with powerful automation and actionable business insights, the company is streamlining cybersecurity processes - enabling service providers to enhance their clients' security posture, boost productivity, and drive unprecedented efficiency and scale.

"Cynomi has demonstrated impressive growth and product-market fit in the MSP and MSSP end markets," said Philine Huizing, Managing Director at Insight Partners. "The company’s innovative platform and user-centric approach to enabling robust cybersecurity posture and compliance for service providers and their end customers, combined with strong early momentum and customer love, position Cynomi as a clear standout in the cybersecurity market. We look forward to partnering with David and team on Cynomi’s ongoing expansion and product evolution.”

Cynomi has received multiple industry awards and recognitions, including the SC Awards, CRN Security 100, CRN Stellar Startups as well as IT-Harvest 150, to name a few. The company supports the cybersecurity community through multiple initiatives including its vCISO Academy and the vCISO Directory, providing resources and education for cybersecurity professionals. Cynomi’s vCISO platform is trusted by hundreds of service providers to support thousands of companies worldwide.

About Cynomi

Cynomi offers a central cybersecurity hub for MSPs and MSSPs, designed to scale cybersecurity and compliance services while improving clients’ security posture. Acting as a CISO Copilot, the AI-powered platform standardizes processes and provides step by step guidance, making it easier to manage cybersecurity for more clients while boosting productivity and improving service quality. Automating processes like risk assessment and management, compliance readiness, remediation planning and reporting, Cynomi reduces manual work by up to 70% to accelerate cybersecurity and compliance journeys.

Founded in 2020 with the vision that every company deserves a CISO, Cynomi is trusted by MSPs, MSSPs, and consultancies worldwide. Backed by leading venture capital firms, the company operates globally with offices in Israel, the UK, and the USA.

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a global software investor partnering with high-growth technology, software, and Internet startup and ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. As of September 30, 2024, the firm has over $90B in regulatory assets under management. Insight Partners has invested in more than 800 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO. Headquartered in New York City, Insight has offices in London, Tel Aviv, and the Bay Area. Insight’s mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with tailored, hands-on software expertise along their growth journey, from their first investment to IPO. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on X @insightpartners.

About Entrée Capital

Entrée Capital is a global venture capital firm, headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, with additional offices in London and New York. The firm manages $1.25 billion across nine funds. Entrée Capital invests across a wide range of sectors—including AI, DeepTech, FinTech, Cyber, SaaS, and Crypto, supporting innovative startups from Pre-Seed to Series B. Entrée’s portfolio companies include monday.com, Riskified, Rapyd, Cazoo, Coupang, Breezometer, Deliveroo, Glovo, Stash, PillPack, and more than 180 others.

