Beghou Consulting Prepares for Next Phase of Growth, Names Adrienne Lovink, Chief Services Officer, to Succeed Beth Beghou, Founder and CEO

EVANSTON, Ill., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beghou Consulting, a leading provider of data, analytics, and technology solutions for life sciences commercialization, today announced that Adrienne Lovink, Chief Services Officer, will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer from Beth Beghou, Founder and CEO, effective July 1, 2025. Though retiring from her active role, Beth will remain an engaged advisor to the company and its clients, as well as a member of its Board of Directors.

This leadership transition builds upon Beth’s more than 30 years of visionary leadership and the company’s decades of industry excellence as it positions itself to lead the next era of life sciences commercialization. Under Adrienne’s leadership, Beghou Consulting will continue to strengthen its reputation for superior service, collaborative partnerships, and the innovative use of technology and AI to drive lasting impact.

Beth founded the firm in 1993, correctly predicting the critical role that data and analytics would play in the life sciences commercialization space: “It all started with a weekend spent reading The Little SAS Book. I realized that our clients needed more effective and efficient ways to harness the waves of data that were emerging in the life sciences industry in order to bring life-changing therapeutics to patients and their doctors.”

That pioneering idea helped shape an entire industry and continues to serve as the cornerstone of a company that has grown to ten global offices and supported nearly 200 life sciences companies in navigating complex market dynamics to successfully bring innovative therapies to market. In recognition of her accomplishments and enduring contributions to the industry, Beth was recently honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by Consulting Magazine.

“Building Beghou Consulting has been a labor of love, second only to my family,” said Beth Beghou. “I have had the privilege of working alongside wonderfully committed colleagues while serving brilliant, innovative, and dedicated clients, all of whom have been focused on reducing the burden of disease. I am proud of the collaborative, values-driven culture that my partners and colleagues have created together. From my first meeting with Adrienne, I knew that she embraced our culture and shared my passion, purpose, and vision. I am thrilled to see her taking the reins and leading us into our next chapter.”

Adrienne joined Beghou Consulting after several decades spent at leading commercialization firms, including Trinity Life Sciences and Decision Resources Group. A respected industry leader, she is known for exceptional strategic insights, a track record of driving innovation and excellence, and a passion for people. At Beghou, she has exemplified the firm’s foundational values and worked hard to foster an inclusive, people-first culture where team members can thrive and clients feel like true partners – all in service to improving patient outcomes. Adrienne will continue to work closely with Beth to ensure a seamless changeover.

“Beth has built something rare – a company where technical rigor, analytical minds, and collegial hearts are all aligned in pursuit of a shared mission,” said Adrienne. “I am eager to build on that foundation with the team, to grow with intention, and evolve alongside our clients as we navigate a changing industry together. Throughout, we will continue to do it the ‘Beghou Way’ – grounded in trust, collaboration, bold thinking, and targeted solutions.”

Beghou Consulting supports life sciences commercialization with a blend of deep domain knowledge, data science and advanced analytics expertise, and powerful technology. From developing go-to-market strategies and building foundational data analytics infrastructures to leveraging artificial intelligence to improve customer insights and engagement, Beghou helps life sciences companies maximize performance across their portfolios. Beghou also deploys proprietary and third-party technology solutions to help companies forecast performance, design territories, manage customer data, organize, and report on medical and commercial data, and more. Headquartered in Evanston, Illinois, the firm has ten offices and employs more than 300 professionals around the world. To learn more, visit www.beghouconsulting.com or follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

