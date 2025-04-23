Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market to Hit USD 7.59 Billion by 2032, Fueled by Personalized Healthcare Demand and Online Platform Growth – SNS Insider

Austin, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market Size & Trends:

According to SNS Insider, The Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market is valued at USD 1.71 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 7.59 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 17.64% during the forecast period (2024 – 2032). Consumer interest in personal health insights, ancestry, and disease risk is driving this growth. Additionally, rapid web access to genetic tests and spiraling investments in genomic innovation have significantly improved market transparency and end-user involvement.

Direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing services have been rapidly disseminated worldwide due to heightened demand for personalized healthcare, public concern on health and scale of online platforms with a supportive environment. Affordable testing kits have also boosted market growth with incorporation of advanced genomic technologies within complete solutions.





Get a Sample Report of Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/6177

The United States Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market was valued at USD 0.79 Billion in 2023 and is scheduled to grow to USD 3.53 billion by 2032. Although the industry remains a major contributor to the world of genomic companies and direct-to-consumer platforms, with favorable regulatory frameworks coupled with high awareness among consumers. Strengthening the market perspectives with increased use of preventive healthcare approaches in the U.S. as well.

Key Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Companies Profiled in the Report

23andMe

AncestryDNA

MyHeritage

FamilyTreeDNA

Living DNA

Color Health

Helix

Veritas Genetics

International Biosciences

Lineagen

Genomic Prediction

Orig3n

Nebula Genomics

Dante Labs

Vitagene

Futura Genetics

EasyDNA

HomeDNA

LetsGetChecked

EverlyWell

Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 1.71 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 7.59 billion CAGR CAGR of 17.64% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

By Test Type

In 2023, predictive testing held a market value share of 37.61% as the leader of the market. This is all down to the growing interest in preventative health management and early indication of diseases for proactive risk identification. Predictive tests are attractive to health-aware consumers as they provide information about the likelihood of getting diseases like diabetes, Alzheimer's, and all kinds of cancer.

Ancestry and ethnicity testing—growth/fastest segment with consumers. People are more curious than ever about their family roots, genealogy, and ethnic roots. A recent wave of improved storytelling capabilities, user communities, and historical evidence is turning the tide to favor ancestry tests, especially among millennials and older groups that are just starting to do genealogy.

By Type of Technology

Whole genome sequencing led the DTC genetic testing industry into 2023 with a market share of 40.13%. Through a thorough examination of an individual's entire DNA sequence, WGS provides insightful information in areas of health, ancestry, and trait information. Declining sequencing prices and increasing consumer demand for profound genetic findings drive its popularity.

Genotyping technologies are the fastest-growing segment throughout the forecast period. Companies providing trait and ancestry testing mostly rely on this affordable and quick method. Mass-market acceptance finds it appealing since it allows one to provide quick, consumer-friendly results while maintaining affordable kit pricing.

By Distribution Channel

Comprising a strong 65.20% share, online platforms dominated the industry in 2023. Their simplicity of ordering, direct home delivery, and digital access to reports help to explain their supremacy, integrated instructional materials and advertising initiatives boosting customer confidence and visibility, helping online platforms as well.

OTC, or over-the-counter, is expected to grow fastest in the coming years. Accessibility for non-digital consumers gets better as wellness stores and retail pharmacies start to stock shelves with genetic testing kits. Working together, physical stores and genetic testing companies can enable rapid expansion in this channel.

For A Detailed Briefing Session with Our Team of Analysts, Connect with Us Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/6177

Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market Segmentation

By Test Type

Nutrigenomics Testing

Predictive testing

Carrier Testing

Others

By Type of Technology

Whole Genome Sequencing

Single Nucleotide Polymorphism Chips

Targeted Analysis

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online Platform

OTC

Regional Insights

With a 58.15% market share in 2023, North America dominated the direct-to-consumer genetic testing industry. Major industrial players, sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, and strong consumer knowledge of genetic health insights support the leadership of the region. Hosting several genomic businesses and consumer testing facilities, the United States is still the center of invention.

Asia Pacific is expected to rise the most over the projection period. Rising disposable incomes, growing desire for customized health, and more internet presence are the hallmarks of key companies. Under public health campaigns on genomics and legislative changes supporting them, nations including China, India, and Japan are experiencing increasing acceptance of genetic testing.

Recent Developments

June 2023 – The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) finalized a settlement with Vitagene (now 1Health.io) following a data breach, requiring stricter genetic data protections and USD 75,000 in consumer refunds.

Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

In 2023, approximately 25 million individuals globally utilized direct-to-consumer genetic testing services. North America accounted for over 60% of this uptake, highlighting the region’s strong consumer base.

Around 68% of consumers opted for online purchases of genetic testing kits, while 32% engaged with OTC channels. The holiday season, particularly Black Friday and New Year, recorded a surge in kit purchases.

North America and Europe are expected to maintain dominance in annual kit distribution, with Asia Pacific projected to triple its volume share by 2032 due to broader market penetration.

Out-of-pocket spending on DTC genetic testing saw a sharp increase in 2023, with over 80% of global consumers paying privately. In the U.S., average spending per consumer was approximately USD 120.

Surveys conducted in 2023 showed that 72% of DTC test users acted on at least one lifestyle or healthcare decision based on their genetic results, indicating high engagement and behavioral impact.





Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Consumer Adoption & Market Penetration (2023)

5.2 Test Kit Sales & Distribution Trends (2023), by Region

5.3 Market Growth Projections, by Region (2020-2032)

5.4 Consumer Spending & Pricing Trends, by Region (2023)

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market by Test Type

8. Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market by Type of Technology

9. Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market by Distribution Channel

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

Related Reports by SNS Insider

Predictive Genetic Testing & Consumer/Wellness Genomics Market

Genetic Testing Market Analysis

Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market Report

Hereditary Testing Market Size

Global Consumer Genomics Market Size

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.