SIOS Technology Announces Strategic Partnership with DataHub Nepal to Deliver High-Availability and Disaster Recovery Solutions in Nepal

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIOS Technology Corp ., a leading provider of application high availability (HA) and disaster recovery (DR) solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with DataHub Nepal, a trusted leader in co-location, hosting, premium data centers, cloud, and managed services in Nepal. The collaboration aims to strengthen the availability and resilience of mission-critical applications for businesses across the region.

“Our strategic partnership with SIOS Technology has significantly enhanced our ability to deliver proven, robust, and cost-effective HA and DR solutions,” said Deepak Shrestha, Managing Director, DataHub Nepal. “Businesses throughout Nepal can now operate with greater resilience, confident that their critical data and operations are protected by our cutting-edge HA/DR services.”

With over a decade of expertise, DataHub Nepal stands as a leading provider of secure, scalable, and reliable infrastructure designed to ensure seamless business continuity. Leveraging state-of-the-art infrastructure, DataHub empowers businesses to maintain uninterrupted operations despite unforeseen disasters. Its comprehensive range of services includes IaaS (Infrastructure-as-a-Service), PaaS (Platform-as-a-Service), Virtual Private Cloud (VPC), Private Cloud, Backup and Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS), and Web Application Firewall (WAF).

Strengthening its business continuity and disaster recovery offerings, DataHub Nepal has partnered with SIOS Technology to deliver HA and DR solutions across various industries, including banking, financial institutions, ICT companies, fintech, and enterprises/SMEs within Nepal.

DataHub utilizes the SIOS Protection Suite for Windows/Linux environments, implementing SIOS clustering to achieve high-availability service level agreements (SLAs) established by Customer Business Continuity Plans within optimal cost parameters. The SIOS solution seamlessly aligns with its business continuity requirements, offering established reliability, minimal downtime, and protection against false failovers.

They found that with the SIOS HA solution, they were able to help customers save more than 70% of the costs without having to invest in expensive SAN hardware, or enterprise editions of SQL, Oracle Databases, SAP and other applications, which is one of the many deciding factors for many of their customers, on top of a highly reliable software and dependable support team that differentiates SIOS from other vendors in similar space.

“We are excited to partner with DataHub Nepal to deliver high availability and disaster recovery solutions that meet the critical needs of businesses throughout the region,” said Masahiro Arai, Chief Operating Officer, SIOS Technology. “This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing dependable, cost-effective solutions that enable customers to achieve their business continuity goals with confidence.”

About SIOS Technology Corp.

SIOS Technology Corp. high availability and disaster recovery solutions ensure availability and eliminate data loss for critical Windows and Linux applications operating across physical, virtual, cloud, and hybrid cloud environments. SIOS clustering software is essential for any IT infrastructure with applications requiring a high degree of resiliency, ensuring uptime without sacrificing performance or data, protecting businesses from local failures and regional outages, planned and unplanned. Founded in 1999, SIOS Technology Corp. (https://us.sios.com) is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with offices worldwide.

