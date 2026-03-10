SIOS Technology Earns Multiple Industry Honors Recognizing Leadership and Customer Success Excellence

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIOS Technology Corp., a leading provider of application high availability (HA) and disaster recovery (DR) software solutions, today announced it has received three prestigious industry recognitions highlighting executive leadership, customer success excellence, and outstanding support performance.

Masahiro Arai, Chief Operating Officer of SIOS Technology, has been named to the South Carolina 500 by the SC Biz News. The South Carolina 500 honors the most influential business leaders across the state, recognizing executives who drive economic growth, innovation, and community impact. Arai’s inclusion reflects his leadership in expanding SIOS’ global presence and advancing its high availability solutions to support mission-critical enterprise environments.

In addition, SIOS Technology’s Vice President of Customer Success, Cassius Rhue, has been named a Silver Stevie® Award winner in the Customer Service Leader of the Year Individual category in the 2025 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service recognize outstanding achievements by contact centers, customer service, business development, and sales professionals worldwide. Rhue was honored for his leadership in building a high-performing customer success organization focused on proactive engagement, rapid response, and measurable customer outcomes.

Further underscoring the company’s commitment to customer excellence, SIOS Technology was named a Silver winner for Support Department of the Year in the 2025 Best in Biz Awards. The Best in Biz Awards recognize companies, teams, and executives for outstanding performance and innovation across industries. The Support Department of the Year award acknowledges SIOS’ dedication to delivering responsive, expert-level support that ensures customers maintain continuous uptime for their critical applications and databases.

“These awards reflect the strength of our customer success and support organizations,” said Masahiro Arai, COO of SIOS Technology. “At SIOS, our mission goes beyond delivering industry-leading high availability solutions. We are equally committed to ensuring our customers achieve operational resilience and long-term success through exceptional service and support.”

SIOS Technology provides high availability and disaster recovery solutions that protect mission-critical applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and hybrid environments. By combining application-aware intelligence with expert customer engagement, SIOS helps enterprises minimize downtime, reduce operational risk, and maintain business continuity in increasingly complex IT landscapes. With these latest recognitions, SIOS continues to demonstrate leadership not only in technology innovation, but also in customer-centric execution and operational excellence.

About SIOS Technology Corp.

SIOS Technology Corp. high availability and disaster recovery solutions ensure availability and eliminate data loss for critical Windows and Linux applications operating across physical, virtual, cloud, and hybrid cloud environments. SIOS clustering software is essential for any IT infrastructure with applications requiring a high degree of resiliency, ensuring uptime without sacrificing performance or data, protecting businesses from local failures and regional outages, planned and unplanned. Founded in 1999, SIOS Technology Corp. (https://us.sios.com) is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with offices worldwide.

