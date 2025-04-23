Vivos Inc. Achieves Record Growth in IsoPet® Animal Cancer Treatments in Q1 2025

Kennewick, WA, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivos Inc. (OTCQB: RDGL), a leader in innovative cancer therapies, announced today a record-breaking first quarter for its IsoPet® Animal Cancer Division. The company’s patented Precision Radionuclide Therapy™ (PRnT™) treated an unprecedented number of pets in Q1 2025, marking a 150% year-over-year increase in treatment volume. This milestone underscores IsoPet®’s growing role as a transformative, non-invasive solution for veterinary oncology.

Q1 2025 Highlights

1. Surge in Treatment Volume

IsoPet® treated 15 pets in Q1 2025, a 150% increase from Q1 2024, with a robust pipeline for Q2. Treatments are facilitated by a biweekly production schedule, ensuring a steady supply of yttrium-90 (Y-90) hydrogel for precise, targeted radiation. Recent activity includes five pets treated in New Jersey and Texas during the week of April 14–18, 2025, at certified clinics like NorthStar Vets (Robbinsville, NJ) and Brazos Equine Hospital (TX). The therapy’s single-session, outpatient approach minimizes stress for pets and owners, with prior cases demonstrating significant tumor reduction and improved quality of life.

2. Breakthrough Clinical Applications

IsoPet® achieved groundbreaking advancements in equine oncology, treating four horses with ocular squamous cell carcinoma (SCC), including two with direct cornea injections—a novel approach for a condition with limited treatment options due to its sensitive location and high recurrence rate. Additional applications include palliative therapy for advanced equine jaw cancer and margin therapy post-tumor resection to reduce recurrence. These successes build on prior outcomes, such as a horse treated in 2022 that showed significant tumor atrophy within three months and a ferret successfully treated in 2024.

3. Clinic Expansion for Greater Access

Vivos Inc. activated three new certified clinics in Q1 2025, bringing the total to 14 (8 small animal, 6 equine). New additions include:

• Brazos Equine Hospital (Texas) – Specializing in equine cancers.

• Sumner Veterinary Hospital (Washington) – Focused on small animals.

• Animal Emergency & Specialty Center (Tennessee) – Serving small animals.

The company aims to “blanket the USA” with additional clinics in 2025, ensuring reasonable driving access for pet owners. Certified veterinarians, trained in precise Y-90 injections, are pivotal to IsoPet®’s success, as seen in treatments at Vista Veterinary Hospital (WA) and University of Missouri.

4. Strategic Marketing and Community Engagement

IsoPet® amplified its presence at major veterinary conferences, including VMX (Orlando) and WVC (Las Vegas), with plans to attend ACVIM, PacVet, VCS, and ACVS in 2025. Targeted newsletters and direct email campaigns have driven a measurable increase in treatment inquiries, while social media engagement, including posts by @IsoPetForCancer on X, highlights ongoing treatments and veterinary expertise. Community support is evident in user recommendations on X, with pet owners praising IsoPet®’s non-surgical approach.

5. Positioning in a Growing Market

The global veterinary oncology market, valued at $1.18 billion in 2023, is projected to grow at a 11.3% CAGR through 2030, driven by 6 million annual cancer diagnoses in U.S. dogs and cats, plus rising cases in equines and exotic animals. IsoPet®’s minimally invasive therapy, covered by some pet insurance providers, is well-positioned to meet this demand, offering a patient friendly cost-competitive alternative to traditional radiation.

Leadership Perspective

Dr. Michael K. Korenko, President & CEO of Vivos Inc., stated:

“IsoPet® is transforming veterinary oncology by delivering safe, effective treatments that prioritize animal welfare. Our Q1 2025 achievements reflect a tipping point, fueled by word-of-mouth from satisfied veterinarians and pet owners, as well as growing international interest. We are committed to expanding access and exploring new applications. Our operational discipline is positioning our Isopet® division as a self-sufficient entity, which we believe is essential to maximize shareholder value. We are excited about the potential for strategic partnerships to elevate this division and accelerate growth.”

About IsoPet®

IsoPet® is a non-invasive, outpatient therapy that delivers high-dose beta radiation directly to solid tumors using Y-90 hydrogel. Suitable for cats, dogs, horses, and exotic animals, it targets cancers like sarcomas and equine sarcoids, with prior cases achieving complete tumor destruction and significant shrinkage. Certified clinics, rigorous vet training, and ongoing research ensure its efficacy and safety.

Pet owners seeking innovative cancer treatments can visit www.isopet.com to locate certified clinics, submit inquiries, or subscribe to our newsletter. Follow @IsoPetForCancer on X for real-time updates on treatments and advancements.

Contact Information

Michael K. Korenko, Sc.D.

President & CEO, Vivos Inc.

Email: MKorenko@RadioGel.com

Phone: (509) 736-4000

Website: www.isopet.com

Social Media: @VivosIncUSA, @IsoPetForCancer

