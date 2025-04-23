Impact Analytics and Starboard Group Partner to Revolutionize Vacation Retail with AI-Native SaaS Solutions

NEW YORK, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impact Analytics, a leader in end-to-end AI-native planning, merchandising, and inventory solutions, is proud to announce its partnership with Starboard Group, the world’s leading vacation retail curator. Starboard will leverage the cutting-edge PlanSmart, AssortSmart, and InventorySmart solutions from Impact Analytics to optimize inventory productivity and enhance customer satisfaction across their global fleet of cruise ships and resort shops. The partnership emerged from a collaborative technology selection process led by enVista, a leading supply chain consulting provider.

This strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone in Starboard’s ongoing commitment to innovation in vacation retail. By integrating Impact Analytic’s advanced AI capabilities, Starboard aims to achieve operational excellence while delivering curated shopping experiences that align with their customers’ expectations of a vibrant and personalized retail environment.

“As we continue to evolve our merchandising and planning capabilities, our partnership with Impact Analytics aligns with our commitment to innovation,” said Benito Mendez, SVP of Merchandising and Planning at Starboard Group. “This collaboration allows us to stay ahead of market trends and deliver the elevated experiences and curated assortments that our customers appreciate and expect.”

enVista played a pivotal role in guiding Starboard through the technology evaluation process. Leveraging their deep understanding of Starboard’s needs for powerful analytics, real-time forecasting, and automated workflows, enVista conducted a meticulous analysis of available solutions in the market. This process ultimately led to the selection of the Impact Analytics suite of solutions—including PlanSmart, AssortSmart, and InventorySmart—to address Starboard’s unique challenges.

Julie Cheney, Vice President of Retail at enVista, stated: “A successful selection of a new system requires a deep understanding of the retailer’s existing capabilities and future goals. Focusing on how technology fits into both the present organization and drives it toward its desired future is key. We are thrilled to see the positive impact that Impact Analytics’ solutions will bring to Starboard Group.”

The Impact Analytics InventorySmart solution uses AI-driven forecasting and optimization tools to streamline inventory management across retail environments. By analyzing over 200 demand variables, the platform enables businesses to minimize overstock, improve product distribution, and maximize ROI—all while enhancing customer experiences.

Prashant Agrawal, Founder and CEO of Impact Analytics, said: “We are honored to partner with Starboard Cruise Services and enVista to bring data-driven innovation to onboard retail. Our AI-powered solutions are designed to empower retailers like Starboard to achieve operational excellence while delivering exceptional customer satisfaction.”

About Starboard Group

Charting a new course in the duty-free industry since 1958, Starboard has been the world’s leading vacation retailer at sea with the purpose of curating a vibrant world for guests, cruise line partners, brand collaborators and employees. Starboard’s transformative retail elevates the experience on more than 90 ships across 14 world-class cruise line partners: Blue Dream, Carnival Cruise Line, Celebrity Cruises, Costa Cruises, Holland America, Resort World Cruises, Royal Caribbean International, TUI Cruises and Virgin Voyages. Starboard’s dedicated Luxury Division partners with Azamara, Crystal, Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours, Silversea, and The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection.

Starboard is consistently recognized for quality and innovation by the travel industry, championing numerous awards, including DFNI-Frontier Americas Travel Retailer of the Year, Asia/Pacific Cruise Retailer of the Year, Global Cruise Retailer of the Year and Exceptional Achievement by a Cruise Retailer.

Going beyond sailing, Starboard’s sister company, Onboard Media, creates multimedia products for top companies in the travel and hospitality industry, driving brand awareness to generate sales and grow revenue. Both businesses are headquartered in Miami with additional Starboard offices in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Genoa, Italy.

Starboard and Onboard Media are proud to be a part of Global Travel Retail Holdings, LLC, an industry leading travel and technology-centric joint venture in partnership with Gissy Investments and LVMH.

About enVista

enVista is a leading global consulting firm specializing in retail operations and technology solutions. With expertise spanning supply chain optimization, enterprise systems integration, and omnichannel strategy development, enVista helps retailers achieve their business goals through innovative technology applications.

About Impact Analytics

Impact Analytics delivers AI-native SaaS solutions and consulting services that help companies maximize profitability and customer satisfaction through deeper data insights and predictive analytics. With a fully integrated, end-to-end platform for planning, forecasting, merchandising, pricing and promotions, Impact Analytics empowers companies to make smarter decisions based on real-time insights, rather than relying on last year’s inputs to forecast and plan this year’s business. Powered by over one million machine learning models, Impact Analytics has been at the forefront of AI innovation for a decade, setting new benchmarks in forecasting, planning, and operational excellence across the retail, grocery, manufacturing, and CPG sectors. Recognized for innovation and growth by Fortune, Financial Times, Inc. 5000, and the RIS Leaderboard, Impact Analytics continues to lead the way in shaping the future of business intelligence. Think differently about AI and learn more at www.impactanalytics.co.