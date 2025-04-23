DIY Home Automation Market to Grow USD 508.78 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 29.28% | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIY Home Automation Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider Report, “The DIY Home Automation Market was valued at USD 50.46 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 508.78 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 29.28% from 2024 to 2032.”

Revolutionizing Smart Homes with the Growth and Accessibility of DIY Home Automation Solutions

The DIY Home Automation market is growing as more consumers opt for affordable smart home solutions that enhance convenience and reduce costs. By eliminating expensive professional installation fees, DIY systems allow homeowners to create customized setups with plug-and-play devices, wireless connectivity, and app-based controls. Products like smart lighting, security cameras, thermostats, and voice-controlled assistants offer cost-effective alternatives to traditional systems, making smart homes accessible to budget-conscious buyers. In the U.S., the market was valued at USD 13.94 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 123.91 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 24.47%.

Get a Sample Report of DIY Home Automation Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/6309

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Nest Labs, Inc. (USA) – Smart thermostats, security cameras, smoke detectors, and home automation systems.

– Smart thermostats, security cameras, smoke detectors, and home automation systems. Honeywell International Inc. (USA) – Smart thermostats, security systems, and air quality products.

– Smart thermostats, security systems, and air quality products. Assa Abloy Group (Sweden) – Smart locks and access control solutions.

– Smart locks and access control solutions. Acuity Brands, Inc. (USA) – Smart lighting solutions and controls.

– Smart lighting solutions and controls. Johnson Controls Inc. (USA) – Smart HVAC systems, energy management, and security solutions.

– Smart HVAC systems, energy management, and security solutions. Schneider Electric (France) – Smart energy management systems, automation controls, and home security solutions.

– Smart energy management systems, automation controls, and home security solutions. United Technologies Corporation (USA) – Smart building technologies, HVAC, and security systems.

– Smart building technologies, HVAC, and security systems. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea) – Smart home appliances, lighting, and security devices.

– Smart home appliances, lighting, and security devices. Crestron Electronics, Inc. (USA) – Home automation systems for lighting, entertainment, and security.

– Home automation systems for lighting, entertainment, and security. AMX LLC (Harman) (USA) – Smart control systems for home entertainment, lighting, and climate.

– Smart control systems for home entertainment, lighting, and climate. Control4 Corporation (USA) – Home automation systems for lighting, entertainment, and security.

– Home automation systems for lighting, entertainment, and security. Siemens AG (Germany) – Smart home solutions, building automation, and energy management.

– Smart home solutions, building automation, and energy management. Savant Systems LLC (USA) – Smart home automation systems focusing on entertainment, lighting, and security.

– Smart home automation systems focusing on entertainment, lighting, and security. ABB Ltd. (Switzerland) – Smart energy systems, building automation, and lighting controls.

– Smart energy systems, building automation, and lighting controls. Smartlabs, Inc. (USA) – Smart home lighting, security, and automation solutions.

– Smart home lighting, security, and automation solutions. Nortek, Inc. (USA) – Home automation, security, and HVAC solutions.

DIY Home Automation Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 50.46 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 508.78 Billion CAGR CAGR of 29.28% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Product (Lighting Control, Security & Access Control, HVAC Control, Entertainment Control, Home Healthcare, Smart Kitchen, Others)

• By Technology (Network Technologies, Protocols & Standards, Wireless Communication Technologies)

• By Software (Behavioral, Proactive),

• By Application (Safety and Security, Lighting, Entertainment (Audio and Video), Heating, Ventilation and Air conditioning) Key Drivers • Affordable DIY Home Automation Cuts Costs While Enhancing Convenience.



• Rising Demand for Energy Efficiency Driving DIY Home Automation Adoption.

These solutions also help reduce long-term expenses through energy-efficient automation, such as smart thermostats and motion-sensing lights. The rise of e-commerce and direct-to-consumer sales is driving down prices, increasing market accessibility. With advancements in technology, including better device interoperability through platforms like the Matter protocol, and increasing demand for energy-efficient homes, the market for DIY home automation will continue to expand. This trend is supported by growing consumer interest, enhanced device compatibility, and government incentives for energy-efficient homes.

Security, Connectivity, and Entertainment: Key Drivers Shaping the DIY Home Automation Market from 2023 to 2032

By Product

In 2023, the Security & Access Control segment led the DIY home automation market, representing around 32% of total revenue. Rising concerns about home security have driven demand for smart locks, surveillance cameras, and motion sensors, with brands like Ring, Arlo, and August offering remote monitoring via smartphones. AI-powered systems with facial recognition and cloud storage have further boosted growth. The integration of voice assistants like Alexa enhances convenience.

The Home Healthcare segment, expected to be the fastest-growing from 2024 to 2032 being propelled by the increasing adoption rate of remote health monitoring, smart wearables, and AI powered health devices; these home healthcare devices are cost-effective solutions to elderly care.

By Technology

In 2023, the Network Technologies segment dominated the DIY home automation market, capturing around 51% of total revenue, driven by the need for seamless connectivity between smart devices. Technologies like Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and cloud-based networking enable real-time communication and cross-platform integration. The growing adoption of IoT, along with advancements in 5G and edge computing, is improving network reliability and speed. As smart homes become more interconnected, the demand for high-speed, low-latency network solutions will increase. From 2024 to 2032, this segment is expected to grow rapidly, supported by smart city initiatives, expanded broadband access, and innovations in wireless communication.

By Software

In 2023, the Behavioral segment led the DIY home automation market, accounting for 64% of total revenue, driven by rule-based automation where devices operate based on user-defined schedules. Products like programmable thermostats, motion-activated lighting, and scheduled security systems offer convenience and energy efficiency, with affordability and ease of installation appealing to a wide consumer base. While AI-powered proactive automation is gaining traction, behavioral automation remains dominant due to its simplicity and cost-effectiveness.

The Proactive segment, driven by AI, machine learning, and predictive analytics, is expected to be the fastest-growing from 2024 to 2032, allowing for more intuitive and adaptive home automation solutions.

By Application

In 2023, the Safety and Security segment led the DIY home automation market, accounting for 40% of total revenue, driven by rising concerns over home intrusion and emergencies. DIY security systems, such as video doorbells, motion sensors, and AI-powered cameras, are popular for their cost-effectiveness, easy installation, and remote monitoring. Cloud storage, AI-driven threat detection, and real-time alerts enhance system reliability. Insurance incentives and smart city initiatives further boost demand.

The Entertainment (Audio and Video) segment is projected to grow the fastest from 2024 to 2032, owing to rising consumer demand for smart TVs, streaming devices, and immersive home theater systems with advanced features, such as 4K/8K resolution and voice assistants.

For A Detailed Briefing Sessions with Our Team of Analyst, Connect Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/6309

North America Leads the DIY Home Automation Market with Asia Pacific Set for Rapid Growth

In 2023, North America led the DIY home automation market, capturing around 40% of total revenue, driven by high consumer demand, advanced technological infrastructure, and widespread adoption of smart home devices. Popular products like smart thermostats, lighting systems, and security devices have attracted consumers seeking enhanced home convenience, security, and energy efficiency. The availability of affordable, easy-to-install solutions has broadened DIY automation adoption, further supported by government incentives promoting sustainability and smart technologies. North America’s tech-savvy population and strong internet connectivity are expected to sustain market growth.

The Asia Pacific region, forecasted to be the fastest-growing from 2024 to 2032, due to urbanization, an increasing disposable income, and higher IoT adoption. China, India and Japan are leading this growth, focusing on economies of=scale in smart home technologies and government backed smart city initiatives.

Recent Development

10 Sept 2024, Schneider Electric has launched Schneider Home, an integrated energy management system combining solar, battery, EV charging, and utility power. Controlled via a single app, it simplifies energy savings, backup power, and efficiency for homeowners.

May 22, 2024, Samsung has launched the 3D Map View feature in the SmartThings app, leveraging AI and LiDAR sensors for enhanced smart home management. This new feature offers real-time, customizable controls, making it easier to manage devices, monitor energy consumption, and adjust settings from a virtual floor plan of the home.

Table of Contents - Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Adoption & Consumer Behavior Trends

5.2 Smart Device Interoperability & Ecosystem Analysis

5.3 Energy & Sustainability Impact

5.4 Regulatory & Security Trends

6. Competitive Landscape

7. DIY Home Automation Market, by Product

8. DIY Home Automation Market, by Technology

9. DIY Home Automation Market, by Software

10. DIY Home Automation Market, by Application

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Related Reports:

Smart Home and Office Industry Analysis Report

Smart Home Security Industry Analysis Report

Smart Home Projector Industry Analysis Report

Wireless Home Security Camera Industry Analysis Report