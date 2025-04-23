Further Launches Compass Marketing Intelligence to Provide a Single View of All Google Marketing Platform Data Sources

Atlanta, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Further , today announced the launch of Compass Marketing Intelligence , a groundbreaking accelerator solution that empowers businesses to harness the full potential of their Google Marketing Platform (GMP) data within Google Cloud Platform (GCP). Compass’s turnkey solution integrates with Conversational AI powered by Gemini to enable businesses to centralize, visualize and activate all of their GMP data in minutes, transforming marketing decision-making. It also enables many Advanced AI use cases such as media mix modeling, propensity models, and more. With these key features, Further’s Compass Marketing Intelligence doesn’t just help brands run better ads, but run a better business.

According to Forrester , only 42% of marketers believe that their companies are capable of converting data into insight to act on customer needs. Compass Marketing Intelligence bridges this gap by offering a single source of truth for marketing data across the entire Google ad stack and accounts. This powerful combination lets marketers access and measure campaign performance, optimize campaigns with advanced AI and ML techniques through Vertex AI models, speed up learning cycles, make data-driven decisions and implement first-party data strategies. Propensity models leverage Google’s Vertex AI models and are showing a 5-20% increase in conversion rates for the Alpha customers who were first on the platform.

“We are excited to introduce Compass Marketing Intelligence, a solution that will change how marketers use their Google data,” said Jason Tabeling, Head of Solutions at Further . “Compass eliminates data silos and lets businesses make smarter, more efficient marketing decisions, drive significant revenue growth and optimize marketing spend with the power of AI."

Compass Marketing Intelligence is also readily available on the Google Cloud Marketplace , providing a streamlined procurement process and seamless integration within existing Google Cloud environments. Google Cloud customers can easily discover, deploy, and manage Compass Marketing Intelligence, accelerating their journey towards data-driven marketing success.

Compass Marketing Intelligence Key Features:

AI-Driven Optimization: Use first-party machine learning propensity models by Vertex AI to identify high-value audiences and retarget in Google Ads via GA4

Increased Revenue and Efficiency: Compass is designed to guide teams to more revenue and more efficient marketing spend, with a potential media uplift of 5-20%

Accelerate AI use Cases: Build a solid base for your marketing data to be used by Google AI solutions to address business problems

Unified Data View: Get a blended view of GMP data across multiple accounts

Interactive Dashboards: Get out-of-the-box, interactive Looker dashboards for real-time Google marketing data

Conversational AI: Talk to your data with Conversational AI by Gemini to get insights faster

Faster Decisions: Get always-on views of Google marketing efforts and make faster and more informed decisions about target customers and ad effectiveness

Compass Marketing Intelligence lets marketers go beyond data analysis and into AI-driven insights. By centralizing and activating Google GMP data in GCP, you can achieve more efficiency, effectiveness, and growth.

For more information on Further and its Google Cloud and Marketing services, visit gofurther.com or contact us directly at 1-866-708-1516.

About Further