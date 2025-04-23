Bloom Realty and Insurance Chooses EZLynx to Simplify Customer and Prospect Data Management and Automate Policy Renewals

Lewisville, TX, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZLynx, an Applied company, today announced that Bloom Realty and Insurance has selected EZLynx to improve access to policy information from carriers and simplify the renewal process. EZLynx will provide Bloom Realty and Insurance with a centralized platform to manage client and prospect information, minimizing data re-entry by leveraging downloaded policy data and documents to support more efficient client service and renewal remarketing efforts.

"The system we used before EZLynx was outdated and lacked integration with other platforms like Ivans and Outlook, which meant I had to waste time navigating between screens, matching client documents to the correct policies, and manually entering information from carrier sites, all while constantly worrying about making mistakes," said Niklas Bloom, producer, Bloom Realty and Insurance. "EZLynx’s all-in-one system saves me hours of work and provides peace of mind by ensuring that all of our clients' renewal information is always available, accurate and up to date."

EZLynx’s integrated agency management technologies provide comparative rating, agency management and automation, commercial submissions, retention tools, consumer quoting, email marketing, text messaging, online client self-servicing, and so much more. The system maximizes agencies’ potential by increasing their ability to retain current customers while acquiring new business. By providing a central location, EZLynx enables agents to generate and store quotes, policies and documents, as well as easily remarket with up-to-date information that is synced from agents’ daily policy downloads. Through advanced automation and the ability to seamlessly connect to insurers and insureds, agents using EZLynx improve productivity, simplify management, optimize serviceability and increase profitability.

"Client documents and data that are scattered across disparate systems raise the risk of E&O, poor customer service, or missing out on renewal business opportunities," said Michael Streit, president, EZLynx. "EZLynx brings all customer and policy information into one system, helping independent agencies reduce time spent on administrative tasks and freeing them to focus on building stronger relationships with customers.”

About EZLynx

EZLynx pioneered personal lines real-time comparative rating, enabling agents to generate quotes from multiple insurance carriers with a single data entry point. Today, over 37,000 agencies rely on EZLynx to provide more than 14 million home, auto, and package rating transactions every month. EZLynx has also expanded beyond personal lines comparative rating by creating innovative software solutions that transform every facet of agency life, including agency management, client self-servicing, sales pipeline management, marketing and communications, accounting, eSignature, and more, all available on a unified, one platform solution.