Sprout Social Celebrates 15 Years of Innovation, Growth and Empowering Brands to Drive Revenue and Industry Impact on Social

Sprout Social expanded and reimagined its core Social Media Management platform with AI-driven customer care, employee advocacy, analytics and influencer marketing solutions—releasing over 200 new product capabilities in 2024 alone.

The company increased its global footprint with a team of over 1,000 employees around the world, with offices in Chicago, Seattle, Dublin and a newly expanded presence in Krakow.

Since going public in 2019, Sprout has delivered a compound annual growth rate of 32% and now serves approximately 30,000 customers in more than 100 countries.



CHICAGO, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fifteen years ago, social media was an emerging curiosity and little understood tool that was often relegated to the margins of marketing strategies. Today, social media has evolved from a simple means for engagement to the epicenter of culture, commerce and connection. Social has become a mission-critical channel for brands, powering the entire customer journey and fueling business growth. Sprout Social (Nasdaq: SPT), an industry-leading provider of cloud-based social media management software, today celebrates 15 years of helping brands harness the ever-evolving power of social to build stronger connections and drive business-wide impact.

“Social media has fundamentally changed where consumers spend their time and how they make decisions,” said Ryan Barretto, CEO of Sprout Social. “All business is social, and brands can’t rely on yesterday’s playbook. To win today, they need to be present where discovery, service, and loyalty happen—in real time, on social. We’ve spent 15 years building for this, and we’re just getting started.”

This moment in social is marked by swift advancements in AI, increased consumer expectations and the rise of the influencer as well as emerging platforms. Sprout has continuously evolved its platform to meet the growing complexity and importance of social. The company launched powerful solutions across analytics, employee advocacy, and customer care, while also expanding through strategic acquisitions to support robust listening and influencer marketing solutions as well as an accelerated AI technology roadmap. This commitment to customer-led innovation earned Sprout the #1 spot on G2’s 2024 Best Software Award .

As recognition of this milestone and of the company’s market importance, Sprout Social will ring the Nasdaq Closing Bell today . Following the ceremony, Sprout Social executives will be joined by customers for a panel discussion that looks towards the future of social, highlighting the industry’s most impactful shifts from the rise of influencers to the growing use cases of AI.

For more information about Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT), visit sproutsocial.com/about/allbusinessissocial/

