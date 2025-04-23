GetInsured Forgives $2.5M in Medical Debt—Its Largest Relief Effort So Far

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GetInsured , a leader in health care technology and enrollment solutions, is proud to announce its most significant medical debt relief initiative yet, partnering with Undue Medical Debt to erase over $2.5 million of debt for 1,732 people across the state of Illinois. This effort builds on Governor JB Pritzker’s recent actions to relieve nearly $1 billion in medical debt , furthering the state’s commitment to reducing financial barriers to health care.

Medical debt remains a leading cause of financial hardship in the U.S., often forcing individuals and families to delay or forgo necessary medical treatment. Through this partnership, GetInsured and Undue Medical Debt are ensuring that nearly 2,000 Illinois families will receive much-needed relief, helping them regain financial stability and access the care they need.

“Our mission has always been to expand access to health care, and eliminating medical debt is a critical part of that effort,” said Heather Korbulic, Vice President of Policy and Communications at GetInsured. “Illinois has already taken bold steps to protect residents from the burden of medical debt, and we’re proud to support this work by making our largest debt relief yet.”

"We applaud GetInsured for their contribution toward eliminating millions in medical debt," said Get Covered Illinois Director Morgan Winters. "This initiative furthers the progress Illinois has made in providing debt relief to thousands of working families, helping them regain financial stability and focus on their health rather than unpaid bills. We look forward to continuing to work with partners committed to ensuring health care remains accessible and affordable for all Illinoisans."

This latest effort follows GetInsured’s ongoing commitment to medical debt relief across the country. Most recently, in New Mexico, GetInsured partnered with Undue Medical Debt to purchase and forgive nearly $1.4 million in medical debt, helping residents across the state. The initiative particularly focused on rural communities and individuals living at or below 400% of the federal poverty level, ensuring relief reached those most in need.

In addition to Illinois and New Mexico, GetInsured has helped erase medical debt in multiple states, including:

$1.6 million in New Jersey

$1.8 million in Pennsylvania

$580,899 in Nevada

$1,065,587 in Minnesota

$1,856,771 in California

$2.7 million across Georgia, Idaho, Minnesota, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Washington

By eliminating medical debt, GetInsured is taking a holistic approach to expanding health care access—helping individuals not only enroll in coverage but also avoid financial hardship due to medical expenses. Through strategic partnerships and data-driven outreach, the company is committed to ensuring that health care remains both accessible and affordable.

About GetInsured: GetInsured is a leading technology provider for state-based health insurance exchanges, offering an ACA-compliant cloud-based SaaS technology platform and integrated customer assistance center operations. Our platform empowers states to efficiently run their exchanges, achieve cost savings, and have greater autonomy over their insurance markets, contributing to broader health reform goals. With a trusted track record, GetInsured serves as a technology partner for Georgia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Nevada, Virginia, Minnesota, Idaho, and Washington, delivering exceptional service and seamless interactions for agents, brokers, assisters, and consumers alike. Looking ahead, GetInsured is proud to partner with New Mexico and Illinois to launch their SBEs for plan year 2026.

About Undue Medical Debt: Undue Medical Debt collaborates with third-party credit data providers to confirm large debt portfolios meet their criteria for relief. They then negotiate to purchase millions of dollars of this debt at a significant discount, typically for pennies on the dollar. Debt relief cannot be requested and is source-based meaning Undue can only relieve medical debts it can acquire from providers like hospitals and physicians’ groups. Those benefiting from this medical debt relief effort will receive an Undue branded envelope in the mail sometime in September.

Attachment