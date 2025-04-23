Command Alkon Wins 2025 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Award for Work-Life Flexibility

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the leading software and solutions provider for the heavy building materials industry, announced today that it is a 2025 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence winner. Energage, a purpose-driven organization that builds and brands employers of choice, determines the awards. The Top Workplaces program has a 17-year history of surveying and celebrating people-first organizations nationally and across 60 regional markets.

Top Workplaces Culture Excellence awards recognize organizations that excel in specific areas of workplaces culture:

Work-Life Flexibility

This award celebrates the organizations that provide options to their employees in how and where they work, as well as having managers who care for their employees’ concerns.

"At Command Alkon, we believe that fostering a flexible work environment is key to empowering our team and driving innovation," said Martin Willoughby, CEO at Command Alkon. "Being recognized as a recipient of the 2025 Top Workplace Culture Excellence award for Work-Life Flexibility reflects our commitment to creating a culture where our employees can thrive both professionally and personally. We are dedicated to supporting our team members in achieving a harmonious balance that enhances their well-being and productivity."

Top Workplaces awards are based on feedback from a research-backed employee engagement survey. Details about how Command Alkon builds a great workplace culture are available on Top Workplaces.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON.

Command Alkon is the global leader in software and technology solutions for ready mix, concrete products, asphalt, aggregate and cement suppliers. With over 45 years of industry expertise, Command Alkon’s services and products empower heavy building materials suppliers to improve production and quality control, dispatch and trucking, and office efficiency and performance.

ABOUT ENERGAGE

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 19 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

