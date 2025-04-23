Physical Rehabilitation Network Partners with Limber Health to Advance Clinical Innovation and Enhance Patient Outcomes Through Hybrid Care

Frisco, Texas, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Physical Rehabilitation Network (PRN), a leading U.S.-based owner-operator of more than 250 physical therapy clinics, today announced a new partnership with Limber Health, a leader in healthcare technology and hybrid musculoskeletal (MSK) care solutions, including Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM), home exercise programs (HEP), and outcomes tracking. This collaboration enhances PRN’s rehabilitation services with digital tools that extend care beyond the clinic—improving patient engagement, streamlining provider workflows, and advancing value-based care.

Together, PRN and Limber Health are delivering a connected, patient-centered MSK care experience designed to improve functional outcomes, boost engagement, and support clinical decision-making with actionable data. The integrated hybrid model enables patients to stay on track with their recovery through a seamless blend of in-person treatment and digital support—meeting them where they are, when they need it most.

"Recovery doesn’t stop at the clinic door," said Ajay Gupta, CEO of PRN. "This partnership allows us to extend our care beyond our physical spaces, ensuring patients have the support, guidance, and motivation they need at home. Together with Limber, we’re creating a more connected and continuous therapy experience, ultimately leading to better patient outcomes."

As part of this partnership, PRN patients receive access to the Limber Health Home Exercise app, which enables patients to complete their prescribed home exercise programs through guided, follow-along video instruction. RTM capabilities offer access to virtual support from licensed Care Navigators - remote therapy professionals who provide personalized coaching and motivation between clinic visits, helping improve adherence and care continuity.

PRN clinics also benefit from Limber’s automated collection of patient-reported outcomes (PROMs), offering insights into patient progress and treatment effectiveness. Providers gain real-time visibility of a patient’s recovery journey, enabling more personalized care planning and supporting continuous quality improvement.

“We’re excited to partner with PRN to bring scalable, hybrid MSK care to more communities nationwide,” said Michael Gruner, CEO of Limber Health. “Together, we’re enabling providers to engage patients beyond the clinic walls and make more informed, personalized decisions that support better health outcomes and stronger clinical relationships.”

This partnership reflects PRN’s ongoing commitment to clinical innovation and delivering high-quality, patient-first care. To learn more about PRN, visit prnpt.com.

About Physical Rehabilitation Network

Physical Rehabilitation Network (PRN) is a leading owner-operator of more than 250 outpatient physical therapy clinics across 16 states in the western and central regions of the United States. Boasting a differentiated delivery model, PRN integrates owning, managing and developing physical therapy locations and brands as well as establishing Health System Joint Ventures and PT practice partnerships with its value-based, people-first and outcomes-driven care delivery solutions. PRN’s growing network of distinguished regional brands offers a full range of treatment services, including outpatient physical therapy, workplace ergonomics, workers’ compensation therapy, sports and auto injury rehabilitation, and rehabilitation for seniors. PRN proudly supports over 2,500 physical therapy experts, offering many developmental pathways committed to comprehensive patient care and building leaders of tomorrow.

About Limber Health

Limber Health is enabling the delivery of the world’s leading hybrid model of in-person and digital musculoskeletal (MSK) care. Developed by physical therapists and physicians, Limber Health empowers providers with a complete digital toolkit for Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM), Home Exercise Programs (HEP), Outcomes Collection, MIPS Reporting, and the shift to value-based care. Clinically validated through research conducted at Mayo Clinic and awarded Most Impactful New Technology by the American Congress of Rehabilitation Medicine, Limber empowers providers in augmenting in-person clinician visits with digital at-home support to best meet patients where they are. To learn more, visit limberhealth.com.