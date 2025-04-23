DCS Secures $43.7M Contract to Support Naval Air Systems Command

ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DCS Corporation is pleased to announce the award of the Naval Air Systems Command’s (NAVAIR) PMA-281 Collaborative Mission Planning Continuum (CMPC) B contract. The new award is a competitive, delivery-order contract valued at $43.7M under the PMA-281, Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite-Quantity (IDIQ) Multiple Award Contract (MAC).

Under this 5-year contract, DCS will provide software development support to CMPC, building on the Naval Mission Planning System (NavMPS) Next Generation Mission Planning System (NGNMPS), through a fully integrated and collaborative mission planning environment. This environment will facilitate the flow of information to and from mission planners in shipboard and shore-based environments to provide air wing-level, expeditionary unit-level, and squadron-level mission planning solutions. Support will also include development, integration, test and evaluation, deployment/delivery, modifications, and operations/sustainment of hardware and software products supporting PMA-281 domestic and FMS programs.

“We are thrilled to have secured the CMPC B contract and to expand our role in PMA-281 supporting the Navy's modernization efforts” commented Jim Benbow, DCS Chairman & CEO. “CMPC B adds to our existing development efforts, WASP NextGen and WASP Legacy.”

