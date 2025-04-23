DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Kelly & Associates Insurance Group, Inc. Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating claims regarding data privacy violations at Kelly & Associates Insurance Group, Inc. (“Kelly Benefits”). Kelly Benefits learned of suspicious activity on its network on or about March 3, 2025. To join this case, go HERE.

About Kelly & Associates Insurance Group, Inc.

Kelly Benefits offers tailored payroll and employee benefits services to businesses of all sizes.

What happened?

As reported to the Attorney General of Maine, Kelly Benefits recently identified suspicious activity within its network, leading to an investigation with the assistance of independent third-party forensic experts. The investigation revealed that unauthorized access occurred between December 12 and December 17, 2024, during which certain files were accessed and copied. The investigation was completed on March 3, 2025, and it determined that sensitive information was taken in this incident. Up to 263,893 individuals have been affected by this data breach.

What type of information was stolen?

The personal information in the compromised files may have included:

Names in combination with other personal identifiers



How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification concerning Kelly Benefits, you must guard against possible misuse of your personal information, including identity theft and fraud, by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the Kelly Benefits data breach.

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving data breaches, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft and unpaid overtime, consumer fraud, and catastrophic injuries.

