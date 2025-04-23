Complementary and Alternative Medicine Market Size Worth USD 1,282.70 Bn by 2034

Ottawa, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The complementary and alternative medicine market size was evaluated at USD 154.69 billion in 2024 and is forecasted to cross USD 1.7 trillion by 2034. The market is expected to expand at a solid CAGR of 23.56% from 2025 to 2034. The market sizing and forecasts are revenue-based (USD Million/Billion), with 2024 as the base year.

The best alternative options to standard medical treatment and care and the acceptable trend of energy healing, mind-body therapies, and biologically-based practices, boost the expansion of the complementary and alternative medicine market.

Complementary and Alternative Medicine Market Highlights:

Europe contributed the highest market share of 34% in 2024.

The traditional alternatives/botanicals segment accounted for the highest market share of 38% in 2024.

The external energy segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

The direct sales channel segment held the biggest market share of 72% in 2024.

The distance correspondence segment is growing at a notable CAGR over the projected period.



Complementary and alternative medicines are solutions to the standard medical treatment and medical care. The expansion of the complementary and alternative medicine market is driven by the acceptable trend of various therapies. These therapies are mind-body therapies such as meditation, yoga, hypnosis, and biofeedback, and energy healing such as reiki and therapeutic touch. Moreover, biologically-based practices include vitamins, dietary supplements, botanicals, and special foods or diets. People are also influenced by manipulative and body-based practices involving massage therapy, reflexology, and chiropractic therapy.

The belief systems of most people over ayurvedic medicine, naturopathic medicine, and traditional medicine impact the growth of the market. In January 2024, the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH) of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) reported a significant rise in the overall use of complementary health approaches by American adults till 2022. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), India signed a five-year agreement to support the technical work of the Traditional, Complementary, and Integrative Medicine (TCI) unit of the WHO.

Recent Announcements by Major Market Players

Sr. No. Name of the Company Name of the Product Product Specification 1. Nordic Pharma Inc. LACRIFILL Canalicular Gel A novel therapy for dry eye 2. Himalaya Wellness 28-count PartySmart bottle PartySmart brand's best-selling herbal formula to help people process alcohol and support liver. 3. Patanjali Ayurved Patanjali Nutrela Vitamin D-2K Natural 60 Chewable Tablets for Men & Women. 4. Lotus Herbal UltraRx Sunscreen Serum SPF 60++++ Sun protection products.



Major Key Trends in the Complementary and Alternative Medicine Market

Policy Frameworks: The national and regional regulatory policies and frameworks are formulated to support the adoption of complementary medicine and personalized medicine .



The national and regional regulatory policies and frameworks are formulated to support the adoption of complementary medicine and . Quality Control Systems: The scientists and other regulatory authorities focus on the production and collection of scientific evidence to ensure the safety, efficacy, and quality of complementary medicines or regenerative medicine .



The scientists and other regulatory authorities focus on the production and collection of scientific evidence to ensure the safety, efficacy, and quality of complementary medicines or . Education and Employment: Traditional health practitioners prefer to continue their education and participate in skills development programs. With their integration into national healthcare systems, there is a rise in employment opportunities.



Traditional health practitioners prefer to continue their education and participate in skills development programs. With their integration into national healthcare systems, there is a rise in employment opportunities. Integration of Digital Platforms: The inclusion of information and communication technology is encouraging national economies.



Limitations & Challenges in the Complementary and Alternative Medicine Market

Limited Access to Funding and Strategic Moves: In case of inadequate funding for research, monitoring, and development of products and services. However, the limited national and regional strategic plans to implement policies also include collaborations with traditional health practitioners.



In case of inadequate funding for research, monitoring, and development of products and services. However, the limited national and regional strategic plans to implement policies also include collaborations with traditional health practitioners. Limited Resources and IPR Issues: Insufficient resources to conduct phase III clinical trials can create limitations in collecting the required scientific evidence . Furthermore, an incorrect or improper registration of intellectual property rights also presents legal issues.



Insufficient resources to conduct phase III . Furthermore, an incorrect or improper registration of intellectual property rights also presents legal issues. Limited Investments and Uncertainty: The limited investments in the capacity establishment and the limited collaborations with the private sector become challenging for the market’s growth. There can be uncertainties associated with ensuring quality control testing due to genetic, environmental, or logistical factors.



Development of Complementary and Alternative Medicine Platforms: Market’s Largest Potential

The International Regulatory Cooperation for Herbal Medicines (IRCH) is an initiative by the World Health Organization (WHO) and a global network of regulatory authorities. The IRCH plays a major role in the regulation of herbal medicines. It also raises awareness regarding the safe use of herbal medicines in health and wellness. The National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH), the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, and other agencies sponsor research to address the effectiveness of integrative medicinal approaches in treating chronic pain.

Moreover, the NCCIH-funded studies focus on developing innovative and collaborative treatment models. These studies also test the effects of mindfulness, self-hypnosis, and other complementary approaches for pain management programs for veterans. The adoption of different complementary health approaches involving nutritional, physical, psychological, and combinations of therapies drives the market’s growth significantly.

In September 2024 , the HIMALAYA Phase III trial highlighted a sustained, clinically meaningful overall survival (OS) benefit of AstraZeneca’s Imfinzi (durvalumab) plus Imjudo (tremelimumab) at five years for patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) who had not received prior systemic therapy and were not eligible for localized treatment.



, the highlighted a sustained, clinically meaningful overall survival (OS) benefit of Imfinzi (durvalumab) plus Imjudo (tremelimumab) at five years for patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) who had not received prior systemic therapy and were not eligible for localized treatment. According to the 2024 survey conducted by Versus Arthritis, the largest charity in the United Kingdom, 87% of respondents used complementary and alternative medicines to manage the symptoms of inflammatory and non-inflammatory arthritis. Less than 10% preferred alternative therapies or pain management programs through the National Health Service.



Complementary and Alternative Medicine Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Market Size in 2024 USD 154.69 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 193.36 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 1,282.70 Billion CAGR 2025 to 2034 23.56% Prominent Region Europe Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered Intervention, Distribution Channel and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa



The Significant Rise of the European Healthcare

Europe dominated the complementary and alternative medicine market in 2024.

The Europe complementary and alternative medicine market size was valued at USD 52.59 billion in 2024 and is expected to rise from USD 65.75 billion in 2025 to USD 442.53 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 23.74% from 2025 to 2034.



The growing concerns related to chronic diseases, healthcare inequalities, etc. raised the need for balanced healthcare products and services. The European legislators contribute to providing safe access to complementary and alternative medicine therapies through functional and legal frameworks.

According to the members of the European Parliament, health professionals, patients, and policymakers, there is an innovative added value of complementary and alternative medicine for European healthcare.

The Office of Cancer Complementary and Alternative Medicine (OCCAM) plays a significant role in coordinating and enhancing the activities of the National Cancer Institute (NCI) in the areas of complementary and alternative medicine.



Global Health Strategy of France

The Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs said that France played a significant role in the global response to the pandemic. According to the Minister of State for Development, Francophonie, and International Partnerships, France set a global health strategy with a new ambition.

The Minister for Higher Education and Research reported that the entire French higher education and research community provides support to the French Global Health Strategy. This strategy focuses on several principles such as gender equality, health for all, one health, and human rights.

Integration of Ayurveda in the UK’s Healthcare

United Kingdom: In September 2024, the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Indian Traditional Sciences of the United Kingdom made efforts to integrate Ayurveda principles into the UK’s healthcare for overall well-being. The NHS England Medicines Optimisation Executive Group (MOEG) addressed and approved 16 national medicines optimization opportunities for the National Health Service in 2023-24.

The NHS England aims to improve outcomes in population health and healthcare, enhance productivity, value for money, etc. It also deals with inequalities related to outcomes, access, and experience.

Rapidly Booming Middle East and Africa

Middle East and Africa are expected to witness the fastest rate of growth in the complementary and alternative medicine market during the predicted timeframe. The countries like South Africa, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Argentina, Brazil, etc. are current members of the International Regulatory Cooperation for Herbal Medicines (IRCH) of the World Health Organization (WHO). This membership is accessible to any national regulatory authority contributing to the regulation of herbal medicines.

The regional or sub-regional bodies involved in the regulation of herbal medicines are also eligible for this membership. The Ministry of Ayush, Government of India empowers countries like Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa by promoting research and adoption of traditional medicine. It also spreads awareness about the importance of yoga and other medical practices.

It focuses on the quality, safety, and efficacy of alternative medicines and complementary medicine approaches. The UNICEF MENA Regional Office planned to invest US$ 72.6 million to fulfill the rising humanitarian needs of children and their families in the Middle East and Africa region in 2024.

The UNICEF funding will support emergency responses in Algeria, Djibouti, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and Libya by promoting coordination and preparedness in crisis.

funding will support emergency responses in Algeria, Djibouti, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and Libya by promoting coordination and preparedness in crisis. In June 2024 , UNICEF announced the acceptance of US$ 15.2 million along with a carryover of US$ 33.9 million towards this appeal.

, announced the acceptance of along with a carryover of towards this appeal. The Middle East and Africa faced several challenges related to climate change due to ongoing conflicts, environmental disasters, mass displacement, economic and political instability, etc.



Complementary and Alternative Medicine Market Segments Insights

Intervention Insights:

The traditional alternatives/botanicals segment dominated the complementary and alternative medicine market in 2024. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), acupuncture, herbal medicines, indigenous traditional medicine, homeopathy, and traditional Chinese medicine are used all around the world. Moreover, the others include naturopathy, chiropractic, osteopathy, ayurvedic, and Unani medicine used by people to address their health and well-being needs.

The increased shift of people towards traditional healers, ancient medicinal knowledge, and home remedies drives the expansion of traditional alternatives/botanicals globally. The scientific innovations related to pharmaceutical products, aspirin, artemisinin, and childhood cancer treatments are led by the root knowledge of traditional medicines and alternatives.

The external energy segment is expected to witness the fastest rate of growth during the predicted timeframe. The popularity and acceptance of external energy therapies such as electromagnetic therapy, reiki, and qigong drive their growth among the global population. The strong beliefs of some people on the direct health benefits of applying external energies from objects or other sources improve their expansive reach in the market.

The positive outcomes after receiving reiki treatment from the practitioners raise the positive perceptions of people towards these external energy therapies. The various benefits of reiki such as pain relief, speed healing, relaxation, and reduction in disease symptoms increase its adoption among people for overall well-being.

Distribution Channel Insights:

The direct sales segment dominated the complementary and alternative medicine market in 2024. The companies are enabled to control their supply chain and deliver their products directly to their customers through the direct sales distribution channel. The operational and logistical capabilities of the companies along with suppliers, and producers help them to fulfil customer needs and supply their products to potential consumers.

The direct sales strategies assist companies to increase revenue and save money. The inclusion of infrastructure related to raw materials, shipping, warehouses, online and offline marketing, e-commerce, retail, etc. helps businesses to expand their supply chain. The adoption of a direct-to-consumer approach by businesses results in their overall work efficiency.

The distance correspondence segment is observed to be the fastest growth during the forecast period. The benefits of distance correspondence distribution channels are flexibility, adaptability, no need to travel, accessibility, and saving time and cost.

The trend of video conferencing and other modes such as bulletin boards, online books, and emails accelerates the adoption of distance correspondence distribution channels. The synchronous mode of services offers real-time delivery of products and services while the asynchronous mode offers convenience to the consumers.

Complementary and Alternative Medicine Market Top Companies

Nordic Nutraceuticals

Pure Encapsulations

Columbia Nutritional, Inc.

John Schumacher Unity Woods Yoga Centre

Ayush Ayurvedic

Dabur India

Herb Pharm

Himalaya Wellness

Patanjali Ayurved

Lotus Herbal

Recent Breakthroughs in the Complementary and Alternative Medicine Market

In March 2024 , Mansukh Mandaviya , the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare announced the launch of the AYUSH-ICMR Advanced Centre for Integrated Health Research in AIIMS.



, , the announced the launch of the AYUSH-ICMR Advanced Centre for Integrated Health Research in AIIMS. In April 2024, the International Congress on Integrative Medicine and Health was organized in Cleveland which is sponsored by the Weil Foundation, Integrative Medicine Research, Clevland Clinic, etc.



The complementary and alternative medicine market is categorized into the following segments and subsegments:

By Intervention

Traditional Alternatives/Botanicals



Ayurveda Traditional Japanese Medicines Traditional Chinese Medicines Traditional Mongolian Medicines Bach Flower Therapy Others

Mind Healing



Spiritual Mind Treatment Autosuggestion Neuro-linguistic Programming Transcendental Meditation Hypnotherapy Others

Body Healing



Acupuncture Acupressure Chiropractic Alexander Technique Cupping Therapy Osteopathy Osteomyology Yoga Auriculotherapy Pilates Others

Sensory Healing



Music Therapy Aroma Therapy Sound Therapy Sonopuncture

External Energy



Magnetic Therapy Reiki Radionics Chakra Healing Therapeutic Touch





By Distribution Channel

E-Sales

Direct Sales

Distance Correspondence

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Asia Pacific

China

Singapore

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

