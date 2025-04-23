Avocado Green Mattress Unveils the Grand Luxe — A New Standard in Natural Luxury

Los Angeles, CA, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avocado Green Mattress, the leader in certified organic mattresses and sustainable sleep, proudly introduces its most indulgent creation: The Grand Luxe Mattress — where thoughtful luxury meets the art of sleep.

Meticulously handcrafted in California for discerning, values-driven consumers, the Grand Luxe combines 17 layers of natural and certified materials into a singular sleep experience. Featuring breathable silk, mohair, Peruvian alpaca, premium British wool, GOTS-certified organic cotton, buoyant Pure Talalay® latex, and up to 14,400 precision-tuned AeraSprings™ — each mattress is a masterclass in sustainable indulgence. Every layer, every stitch is designed for unparalleled breathability and support. Sustainably sourced. Meticulously crafted. The Grand Luxe is the pinnacle of conscious comfort. Because luxury isn’t just how it feels — it’s how it’s made. Experience the Grand Luxe Mattress by Avocado. Dream of Better™.

A New Chapter in Conscious Comfort

Crafted for connoisseurs of elevated design and discerning comfort, the Grand Luxe Mattress is meticulously handmade in California, using responsibly sourced materials from around the world. It’s offered exclusively through select retailers in premium markets.

Built with 17 layers of sustainable indulgence, the Grand Luxe is a masterclass in purity, resilience, and restorative sleep. Each mattress features:

Naturally fire-retardant British wool and GOTS-certified organic cotton

Breathable silk, mohair, and Peruvian alpaca

Buoyant Pure Talalay® latex

Up to 14,400 precision-tuned AeraSprings™ for dynamic support

Hand-finished with elegant top and side tufting and embroidery.

Two distinct configurations are available:

Classic Tufted-Top: Firm, Cushion Firm, Medium

True Heritage Pillow-Top: Medium, Medium Plush, Ultra Plush

MSRPs range from $8,499 to $31,249, making the Grand Luxe a rarefied offering in the luxury sleep category.

“When a brand as trusted as Avocado enters the luxury category, it’s transformative," said Brian Baxter, Chief Revenue Officer at Avocado. “Consumers have been waiting for a truly luxurious mattress made with higher standards. The Grand Luxe fills that void — combining uncompromising natural materials with peerless design and our industry-leading certifications.”

A Strategic Opportunity for Retail Partners

The Grand Luxe is not only a product of refinement — it’s a strategic opportunity for select retailers looking to differentiate with a brand rooted in trust, certification, and purpose.

“Retailers are looking for more than just premium aesthetics — they want a story, a standard, and a brand their customers already believe in,” said Patrick Wolf, Senior Vice President of Sales. “With the Grand Luxe, our partners can offer a world-class sleep experience that aligns with modern values and delivers unmatched natural luxury.”

To complete the system, Avocado also introduces complementary offerings:

Grand Luxe Pillows (MSRP $249–$299), filled with shredded Pure Talalay® latex and natural down fibers.

The Montecito Bed Frame (MSRP $6,999–$7,999) and Side Tables (MSRP $2,999) feature solid walnut hand finished with natural oils and a refined design aesthetic.

“The Montecito collection is the perfect complement to the Grand Luxe Mattress,” said Vy Nguyen, Co-CEO of Avocado. “With rich, architectural detailing and a refined, modern sensibility, it brings the Grand Luxe sleep experience full circle — timeless, cohesive, and deeply rooted in craftsmanship.”

About Avocado Green Mattress

Avocado’s dream is to be the world’s most sustainable brand — the pinnacle of GOTS-certified organic mattresses, luxury bedding, and quality furniture. We are radically honest about our sourcing, manufacturing, and materials, adhere to the most rigorous organic and non-toxic standards, and are fearless advocates for social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

We are a "Best for the World" Certified B Corporation, Fair Trade® Certified, Climate Neutral Certified, OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100 certified, and meet MADE SAFE® standards. Avocado is a two-time winner of the Good Housekeeping® Sustainable Innovation Awards and the Pinnacle Award Winner from 1% for the Planet®. Fast Company® lists Avocado as a “Brand that Matters.”

Additional Information