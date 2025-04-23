Parkinson’s Disease Cases Rising, Underscoring Importance Of SSDI Benefits, Allsup Reports

Belleville, Illinois, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The number of Americans diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease (PD) continues to rise, emphasizing the need for financial support for individuals during Parkinson’s Awareness Month, according to Allsup, a leading provider of Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) representation, return to work, and veterans disability appeals services. Nearly 1 million Americans are living with PD, with estimates suggesting the number will reach 1.2 million by 2030, according to the Parkinson’s Foundation.

T.J. Geist, principal advocate at Allsup, explained that the growing number of people receiving Parkinson’s diagnoses highlights the critical role of Social Security disability benefits and financial choices for individuals and families. “​Parkinson’s disease can begin affecting people in their 40s and 50s, which means it’s important to understand the resources and options available, including applying for SSDI benefits if they can no longer work due to the disease,” Geist said.

PD is the second-most common neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer’s disease, affecting over 10 million people worldwide. Symptoms such as tremors, movement difficulties, and stiffness often lead to severe disability and the need for long-term care.​

The annual economic impact of Parkinson's disease on patients, families, and the U.S. government is estimated at $51.9 billion, according to research from The Michael J. Fox Foundation. This figure includes both direct medical costs, such as hospitalizations and medications, and non-medical costs, such as lost wages and caregiver time. These figures highlight the substantial financial burden the disease places on individuals and the broader economy.

Allsup provides essential support to individuals living with Parkinson’s disease by guiding them through the SSDI application process, helping them receive the benefits they need as efficiently as possible. “More than 161 million U.S. workers are covered by SSDI benefits, which are a vital resource for those navigating the path to medical stability when a condition like Parkinson’s is diagnosed,” Geist added.

Innovations in PD research offer new paths for understanding. Scientists at Johns Hopkins Medicine have discovered that the protein alpha-synuclein plays a significant role in the progression of PD, opening potential avenues for slowing or halting the disease’s advancement. In addition, The Michael J. Fox Foundation’s development of a spinal fluid test that accurately detects Parkinson’s before symptom onset marks a significant leap forward in early intervention and personalized medicine. This test, which examines spinal fluid for PD’s pathology with 93% accuracy, is a major step forward in understanding and treating PD more effectively, promising to revolutionize both research and patient care.​

“​These medical advancements are critical as they can provide the documentation needed for SSDI benefits approval,” Geist explained. “​Our professionals have seen remarkable progress in medical treatments for Parkinson’s over the years, and these developments are important for individuals as they make decisions about their healthcare, work, and long-term financial planning.”​

As groundbreaking studies in Parkinson’s research continue to unfold, they signal a new era of treatment and understanding. The significance of a supportive network remains vital, particularly for those diagnosed under age 50. Organizations like the Young Onset Parkinson’s Network (YOPN) play an important role in connecting individuals with young onset Parkinson’s disease (YOPD) to critical resources and support, fostering a sense of community and hope as they face the challenges of the disease.

